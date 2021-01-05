Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2020 in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area by Appeal reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
Sept. 1: Local groups, including SAYLove and 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road, came together with local law enforcement to remove abandoned vehicles and garbage from areas such as the Shad Pad, Grays Beach and others.
Sept. 2: A Linda teenager was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the alleged shooting death of Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst.
The Yuba City Planning Commission approved tentative subdivision maps for two separate in-fill projects that would mean up to 33 new homes built in the city.
Sept. 3: The Yuba Water Agency identified a potential location along the Yuba River for its Watershed Experience Center.
The Marysville City Council approved a ban of needle exchange programs in the city.
Sept. 4: Yuba-Sutter experts discussed the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic – officials answered questions from the public and the Appeal during the virtual town hall. Experts included Bi-County Health Office Phuong Luu, Sutter County epidemiologist Dr. Robert Herrick and Yuba County Director of Public Health Dr. Homer Rice.
Local health officials shared their thoughts on the potential of a “twindemic” – with the continued COVID-19 pandemic and flu season converging.
Sept. 9: The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for parts of the foothills due to a wildfire that was pushing toward Yuba County.
Sept. 10: The Willow Fire forced thousands of Loma Rica residents to evacuate and destroyed 14 residences and 16 outbuildings – about 700 homes were threatened.
Sept. 11: At least 30 structures were destroyed by the Willow Fire as it swept through the Yuba County foothills. But public safety officials had a good enough handle on the wildfire to lift evacuations for some areas.
Longtime executive director of Casa de Esperanza Marsha Krouse-Taylor’s departure was announced.
Sept. 12: Community members gathered to show support for first responders to mark 9/11.
A 19-year-old Yuba City man, who was later identified as Victor Camacho, was killed when he attempted to stop two men who were attempting to steal his father’s vehicle.
Sept. 15: The Willow Fire reached 100 percent containment, however the North Complex Fire continued to threaten foothill communities.
Two suspects, Edgar James McKnight, 18, and Danny Floyd Ray McKnight, 19, were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Victor Camacho, 19, of Yuba City who was killed when he tried to stop two men after they allegedly attempted to steal his father’s vehicle.
Sept. 16: Bi-County Public Health Office Dr. Phuong Luu announced that she could begin considering waivers to allow for in-school learning for grades pre-kindergarten through six.
Sept. 17: The North Complex Fire burning just north of Yuba County jumped containment lines and made an approximately 50-acre run toward the county line in the area west of Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley, near Sly Creek. Evacuation orders due to the fire at the time were expected to remain in place for a couple of days.
The fate of the Marysville Stampede was in question due to COVID-19 guidelines. The 87th annual event was eventually canceled.
Sept. 18: Colusa County saw a $24.8 million increase in gross production value in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to the county’s 2019 Crop Report.
A new mental health rehabilitation and psychiatric facility in Yuba City was ready to open its doors to north state clients after approximately $2 million worth of renovations were completed at a long-time vacant building. The building – located at 1251 Stabler Lane – now houses both the Cedar Grove Mental Health Rehabilitation Center (part of Willow Glen Care Center) and Stabler Lane Behavioral Health (part of North Valley Behavioral Health).
Sept. 19: Local Assembly Member James Gallagher began encouraging restaurants within his district to open for indoor dining while hazardous air quality was reported due to wildfire smoke – at that time, per the state’s guidance, restaurants were allowed to host outdoor service and takeout.
Sept. 23: The value of Yuba County agricultural production for 2019 was $234.5 million, down 3 percent from the year before, according to the Yuba County Crop Report.
Sept. 25: Mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for some areas in the portion of Yuba County affected by the North Complex Fire – including Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley. The area around Forbestown, including New York Flat Road and Challenge Cut Off Road north of La Porte Road, remained under a mandatory evacuation.
Sept. 29: All evacuation orders and warnings for Yuba County due to the North Complex Fire were lifted – the fire was 78 percent contained at the time. Communities affected by the announcement included Rackerby, Forbestown, Brownsville, Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
Sutter County made plans to purchase a motel for affordable housing – the county was receiving a $6.7 million grant through the state’s Homekey project. The county planned to purchase the Baymont Motel in Yuba City. Once purchased, the county intended to sign the property over to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter.
Oct. 1: Local school districts in the Yuba-Sutter area were submitting waivers in order to reopen for in-person instruction for elementary-level students – some utilizing a hybrid model, which is a combination of in-person instruction and virtual learning. Several had received approval.
Oct. 2: Sutter County approved an additional $2.3 million in grants for local businesses and nonprofits – the funding was made available by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and was intended to support businesses and nonprofit organizations suffering with loss of revenue, fundraising availability and unanticipated expenses due to the ongoing pandemic.
Oct. 3: Omer Daraz Gorsi, 24, of Live Oak was sentenced to three years probation and one year in Sutter County Jail after pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter. Stephanie Gonzalez, 12, of Wheatland was killed in the five-car collision caused by Gorsi being distracted while behind the wheel. The driver of the car Gonzalez was in, Jorge Yanez, 31, and passenger Erica Vergas, 33, both of Yuba City, were hospitalized with major injuries.
A Sutter County Superior Court judge denied a motion to dismiss a count of murder charged against Constance Addison, 36, of Yuba City, who allegedly killed Alec Flores, 13, of Yuba City, while she was driving drunk.
Oct. 6: Nelda Reams, of Marysville, celebrated her 100th birthday with 100 cupcakes. Many community members, including members of the Marysville Fire Department, paid her a visit while keeping social distancing in mind.
Oct. 7: The Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation, a nonprofit organization established in the memory of 13-year-old Alec Flores – who died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver as he walked to school – launched the “10 for Alec Challenge.” The challenge was a 10-day online campaign to remember Flores and raise funds for the nonprofit.
Yuba County moved into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, meaning indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, fitness, studios, faith services and personal care services were allowed to resume with certain restrictions.
Oct. 14: Sutter County moved into the red tier, joining Yuba County.
The annual Nagar Kirtan or Sikh parade and festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event draws as many as 100,000 spectators and participants.
Jeffrey Comer, of Yuba City, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a person with a rifle. During his arrest, Comer was shot multiple times by police but was expected to recover.
Oct. 16: Sutter residents talked about how they were tired of the hemp odor coming from nearby growers. The Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s office and county planning department were working on an ordinance regarding where it can be grown.
The Wheatland Union High School District was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity – which would provide the high school with college- and career-ready resources to build and/or expand the district’s STEM programming.
Oct. 17: Electricity was restored to the thousands of Marysville and Olivehurst residents left in the dark when a fire on Simpson Lane in Marysville knocked out power in the area. The fire started in a homeless encampment on the levee that runs along Simpson Lane between Marysville and Linda.
A “Drive-In Carncert” was planned at the Peach Tree Golf & Country Club – the concert was planned like a drive-in theater but instead of watching a movie, attendees experience a live performance.
Oct. 21: Shane Grammer, a Los Angeles-based artist, created a mural in honor of Natalie Corona, an Arbuckle native and Davis Police officer who was killed in 2019.
Oct. 22: A Sutter County Superior Court judge heard arguments regarding a lawsuit filed by Assemblyman James Gallagher and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley against Gov. Gavin Newsom alleging he overstepped his authority in issuing an executive order related to the Nov. 3 election.
Several Yuba-Sutter elementary schools reopened for in-person instruction and middle and high schools were preparing to reopen as the bi-county area remained within the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for two straight weeks.
Oct. 24: Caltrans District 3 presented a plan for a Highway 70 expansion project to the Marysville City Council. The scope of work included rehabilitating the existing roadway, widening the highway to five lanes, including two-way left-turn lanes and eight-foot shoulders; constructing six-foot sidewalks and curb ramps; replacing the existing Marysville railroad underpass and Binney Junction railroad underpass; increasing multimodal mobility; and relocating the east finger levee to the east to accommodate operational improvements.
Oct. 27: Yuba City put up nearly 80 banners on light poles along the new Fifth Street Bridge and Bridge Street corridor to honor local veterans and active military from the Yuba-Sutter area.
Oct. 28: Renovations of the historic St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville took another step forward when a new spire was lifted into place.
Oct. 30: Wheatland Union High School students returned to the classroom for the first time since March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local students had been utilizing distance learning but schools were allowed to reopen because Yuba and Sutter counties moved into the less-restrictive red tier for two weeks.
Oct. 31: The Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the Baymont Motel, which would be used for low-income housing for those staying in local homeless shelters to transition into permanent housing.