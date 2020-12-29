Editor’s Note: This is the second in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2020 by Appeal reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
March 1: Area residents refreshed their awareness of the legacy of Camp Beale, when a grenade was found in the backyard of a Wheatland residence. The base has a history with explosives, it was reported, from when the facility was the site of the old Camp Beale, 1942 to 1947. During WWII, the camp comprised 86,000 acres 10 miles east of Marysville – it was a training facility for the U.S. Army, including bombing and gunnery range.
Leaders at historic St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville announced plans for $1.8 million in renovations to repair a leaning steeple and much more – both structural and cosmetic upgrades.
March 3: In 1985, the second edition of Rand McNally’s “Places Rated Almanac” ranked the Yuba City metropolitan statistical area (MSA) as the worst region in the United States. That was used as context for an announcement by the independent economic research firm POLICOM which annually ranks MSAs on economic strength. For 2020, the Yuba City MSA came in 99th out of 384.
The California Department of Public Health released information regarding the current rate of infection for the coronavirus. There was a total of 40 positive cases in the state; none in Yuba-Sutter.
March 4: A pump and motor were moved into place in Ellis Lake via helicopter. The new gear would be vital in getting the lake’s fountain up and running again. The fountain had been off for at least five years. It was expected that the fountain would help circulate, filter and aerate the stagnant lake.
March 5: Local county election clerk-recorders reported smooth sailing in primary elections. They were busy the day after the primaries batching and counting mail-in ballots.
March 6: Spot fires were popping up around the area, concerning fire officials. “First part of March is a little early for those types of fires,” said Linda Fire Chief Rich Webb. Yuba-Sutter was having a dry time – no measurable rainfall since January.
March 7: Jeanine Werner was recognized for her “behind the scenes” work at Casa de Esperanza. As legal project director for the nonprofit, her primary job is to supervise staff at the shelter, assist with training and help victims of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking with legal work. She’s been doing it for 22 years. She was awarded the 2019 Athena Leadership Award at the recent Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala.
March 8: Rebuilding continued for survivors of the Camp and Cascade fires, it was reported. The Cascade Fire around Loma Rica killed four people, destroyed 142 homes, 110 other structures and burned 10,000 acres in 2017. Some 108 permit applications had been submitted to build new homes. Almost 1,000 building permits had been issued in the town of Paradise, where the Camp Fire burned in 2018 – the most destructive and deadly wildfire to date, which virtually wiped out the town.
March 9: An incident at Live Oak school, in which a student suffered cardiac arrest and was likely saved by the school nurse, who just happened to be at the site that day, brought focus to the ratio of nurses to schools in the area. Finding qualified school nurses is a challenge for most school districts; most districts have nurses who cover several learning sites.
March 10: Six months after taking over as city manager, Michael Rock was no longer working for Yuba City, officials announced. Details as to what led to Rock’s departure were not immediately provided. Rock had replaced Steve Kroeger, who had served as manager for five years before stepping away in February 2019.
March 11: There were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Yuba and Sutter counties, but Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu recommended that supervisors declare a state of emergency in order to expand resources. Both county boards approved declarations.
March 12: The Linda Fire Protection District was preparing to say farewell to a beloved leader: Rich Webb, 58, announced his retirement following a near-20-year stint as LFPD chief, and longer as a front-line firefighter in the Linda area. Kyle Heggstrom was tapped to succeed Webb as chief starting April 1.
March 13: Several events in the Yuba-Sutter area were postponed or canceled – some at the decision of local organizers,some forced to by state public health policy in reaction to the coronavirus.
For the first time, the Yuba City Police Department had three canine units to patrol city streets. The department had just added the team of Officer Brandon Martin and Eddie, a Belgian Malinois.
March 14: Due to the coronavirus and cancellation of large gatherings, Yuba City Unified School District announced it was suspending all spring sports until the end of the month. The Capital Valley Conference, Marysville High and Lindhurst High had suspended events and practices. Others were set to do so.
March 15: Caltrans was considering options for a problematic intersection at Highway 99 and Oswald Road in Sutter County. The area had an uptick in truck traffic and vehicle accidents in recent years, with the number of truck yards in the area increasing. County officials were gathering public opinion on three options: a four-way light, a roundabout or an interchange.
Even after a national emergency was called, a Sacramento International Airport public information officer said operations continued to be routine. The airport ramped up cleaning efforts.
March 16: Months after her death, people were working to keep the memory of Margery Magill alive. The agriculture barn, greenhouse and garden area at Marysville high School were all renamed in her honor. The Yuba-Sutter native was murdered in August 2019 while walking in Washington, D.C.
March 17: School districts in Yuba and Sutter counties announced school closures in response to new coronavirus public health guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Most school districts decided to have schools closed until mid-April.
March 18: Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Yuba-Sutter bars closed and restaurants were making changes.
The Sutter County Development Services Department was seeking public comment regarding a proposed housing development in Sutter, along Butte House Road. In its initial study, the county found that the project submitted by Helm Properties would not have any significant adverse effects.
March 19: Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced that Yuba-Sutter residents were being instructed to remain at home except to engage in essential activities. The move was an effort to slow the regional spread of coronavirus. There were, as of then, no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino/Fire Mountain announced it would close all operations through the end of March.
Local school districts closed schools, but planned on making free meals available to children.
March 20: The public health situation changed day by day, presenting a moving target for healthcare professionals working to address the spread of the coronavirus. There was a shortage here of testing kits, so local professionals were relying on a screening program before administering tests.
March 21: To slow the spread of COVID-19, a shelter-in-place directive was issued by Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt. “All individuals currently living within Colusa County are directed to shelter at their place of residence, except for those persons needing to perform essential activities …”
March 22: The newsroom received information from Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown confirming Yuba County’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
March 23: Those whose sources of income were affected by the coronavirus could apply for different types of insurance through California’s Employment Development Department, it was reported. There were also resources being offered to small businesses in the Yuba-Sutter area hit hard by the pandemic.
March 24: In a federal filing documenting its role in California’s deadliest wildfire, Pacific Gas & Electric announced it pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2018 Camp Fire in and around Paradise.
March 26: Two Sutter County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total Yuba-Sutter case count up to five. Meanwhile, a meeting was conducted with area leaders to discuss the situation, with one of the main concerns identified as meeting the needs for food supply in food banks and pantries.
March 27: With restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the restaurant industry was hit hard and many adjusted their business models to stay afloat.
March 28: A $2 trillion national coronavirus pandemic relief package was signed into law, offering economic stimulus and relief for Americans.
The Colusa County Public Health Department received notice of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.
March 30: The state’s shelter-in-place order left open the possibility for citing individuals and non-essential businesses that didn’t comply, but most in Yuba-Sutter were taking heed. Those who gathered in groups could be cited, as well, but most people in the area were complying with distancing protocol, it was reported.
March 31: School districts in the area announced, after assessing the situation regarding COVID-19, school closures would be extended into May.
April 1: The Yuba City Teachers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Yuba City Unified School District. The union was unhappy with how the district was developing distance learning programs. Members said union leadership should have been involved.
The staff at Adventist Health/Rideout had staff members working around the clock caring for patients; it had plans in place in the event of a surge of patients flooding the emergency room due to coronavirus. The hospital was turning to the community for help in finding personal protective equipment (PPE), with a global shortage. The biggest need was masks.
The Yuba Water Agency expanded its operations with the purchase of the 12-megawatt Narrows No. 1 Powerhouse on the Yuba River. for $507,500.
April 2: A Sutter County man in his 90s was confirmed as the first death from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter. The man died at his home. Another two people in their 80s died in the hospital, suspected as COVID-19 cases.
Sutter County officials dedicated $250,000 to help the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation establish a new loan program for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
April 3: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area was at 22 confirmed cases, three hospitalized and one death. The Bi-County Health Office projected that the cases would peak in mid- to late-May.
April 5: Two local alternative medical sites were identified to enhance hospital capacity in the event of a surge in coronavirus cases: the Yuba City High School and River Valley High School gymnasiums.
April 6: Despite the global pandemic, farmers still needed to continue normal routines ahead of the upcoming growing season. Farmers had to modify operations to keep workers safe and on the job – keeping them farther apart, providing hand-washing opportunities, symptom checks, etc.
April 7: Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced a stay-at-home order was in effect – more restrictive than the earlier directive. It requested law enforcement agencies to crack down on non-compliance. There was a fear that the public health crisis could worsen to the point of overtaking available healthcare resources.
April 8: It was reported that, to date, 762 people had been tested for coronavirus in Yuba-Sutter.
April 9: Work on the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement project continued, even as the rest of the area was ordered to shelter-in-place. The project manager said workers were complying with requirements for construction sites.The deck and superstructure of the old bridge had been removed, leaving the piers and foundations.
April 10: Due to the possible surge of coronavirus cases at area hospitals, elective surgeries were being rescheduled. Sutter Health postponed all elective procedures that could safely be rescheduled. Adventist Health/Rideout was also postponing elective procedures.
April 14: Yuba-Sutter Health and Human Services purchased six trailers for homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19. The trailers at the Fairgrounds, would provide a safe location for homeless people who tested positive for the virus.
April 16: There was progress in the fight against coronavirus in the Yuba-Sutter region with no hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from six hospitalized.
April 17: A group of Yuba County growers donated a combination of food and cash totalling $20,000 to help the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank feed those in need. The Yuba River Endowment, a group of about 100 farmers, ranchers and diaries, delivered 10 pallets of locally grown medium grain rice, totalling 15,000 pounds.
April 18: Yuba and Sutter county supervisors were considering a recommendation from election clerks to send a request to the governor to expand vote-by-mail options for the November elections.
Yuba-Sutter native and country music star Tyler Rich scored a precious metal milestone – his single, “The Difference,” earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.
April 22: Sutter County supervisors were working with state representatives and officials in neighboring counties to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow more local control over deciding when non-essential businesses could reopen. The board met in an emergency meeting on a Sunday afternoon to take the action.
April 23: Adventist Health/Rideout announced several organizational changes made due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including layoffs and reduction in staff hours and contracted services.
April 25: The first Walmart gas station and convenience store in California was to come to Yuba County. The 14-pump gas station and store were slated for construction at the Linda Walmart in June.
April 28: Some 60 residents of The Fountains, a Yuba City skilled nursing facility, were treated to a vehicle parade of family and friends. It was the first time in some six weeks that most of the residents had seen family and friends. Care home residents were in lock-down to keep the virus from spreading to vulnerable populations.
April 29: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that groundbreaking of the Feather River California Temple to be built in Yuba City would be July 18.
April 30: A new coronavirus testing site capable of handling more than 130 additional individuals a day was to open in Yuba City. The addition would mean an increase in testing capacity by some 600 percent – about an additional 1 percent of the population tested every two weeks. New sites around the state were announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom through a partnership with health services company OptumServe.