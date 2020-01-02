Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
Sept. 2: Work done by the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority on the Yuba County levee system from 2005-2015 was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Bear, Feather and Yuba Rivers were part of the work.
Sept. 4: Steve Smith was appointed as Sutter County’s new county administrator. He had served as an interim administrator since former CAO Scott Mitnick resigned earlier in the year. Smith has worked in the County Administrator’s Office for 10 years, first as a deputy CAO and then an assistant CAO.
Sept. 5: A San Jose man was killed after colliding with another vehicle near the base of the Fifth Street Bridge while trying to evade police. Reginald Jomone Johnson, 37, was stopped by Yuba City Police Department officers after allegedly running a stop sign. Johnson refused to get out of the car and fled the scene.
Sept. 7: The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced it would open its doors on Oct. 30. It was announced that the grand opening would take place on Nov. 2 with Def Leppard, Don Felder and Last in Line performing a concert at the Toyota Amphitheatre.
Sept. 8: A bill co-authored by Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen about a limited source of funding for a third bridge spanning the Feather River was sent to the Senate floor for further review. The bill would have transferred funds from the sale of Caltrans properties here to Yuba City.
Sept 10: An 82-year-old man from Marysville was killed when he turned in front of a truck pulling twin bottom-dump trailers.
Sept. 12: A group of firefighters who are with the Yuba-Sutter Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society hosted a ceremony remembering the thousands killed and injured in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Residents filled Washington Park in Marysville to pay their respects.
The annual Twin Cities Cattle Drive made its way from Yuba City to Marysville as part of the 86th annual Marysville Stampede. More than 70 cattle made the trek with about a dozen cowboys from the Flying U Rodeo ushering them through town.
Sept. 13: A Yuba City man was found guilty of attempting to arrange to have sex with a child he met on Craigslist, who he later found to be an undercover investigator. Derek Rudd faced four years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender. His arrest in June 2016 was part of a child sex sting that nabbed more than 30 men.
Sept. 14: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. agreed in principle with representatives of approximately 85 percent of insurance subrogation claims to an $11 billion settlement to resolve claims from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.
Sept. 15: Kathleen O’Connor, Yuba County’s first female judge announced she would not be seeking a fourth term on the bench when her current term ends in January of 2021. She has served as a judge in Yuba County for 18 years.
The 2019 Marysville rodeo kicked off at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park. The rodeo was part of the 86th annual Marysville Stampede.
Sept. 16: The Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed the final version of a $227 million 2019-20 budget. The budget set aside additional funds to guard against any future downturn in the economy. The reserve fund reached historical highs of $3.7 million.
The 86th annual Marysville Stampede wrapped up with a full schedule of rodeo events and entertainment at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville’s Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
Sept. 17: A vehicle pursuit that started in Roseville ended in Yuba City after an officer involved shooting. The suspect reportedly rammed multiple police vehicles during the chase and reached speeds of over 100 mph. Officers fired 15-16 shots into the suspect’s vehicle which came to rest in front of the Winco parking lot on Franklin Avenue.
An Olivehurst man was sentenced to 21 years in state prison after pleading no contest to continuous sexual abuse of a minor and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor. Michael Edward Wood, 33, was arrested in August following an investigation that began in 2018.
Sept. 18: The suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting was identified as Adam Carr, 37, of Pleasanton. Carr had been released from jail the morning of the pursuit after being booked into Sacramento County for drunk and disorderly conduct the day before.
Sept. 20: An Olivehurst man was found guilty of 16 counts of child sex abuse. Samuel McConnell, 44, was charged in March with 15 felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor.
Sept. 22: Volunteers participated in the annual cleanup of the Yuba River at the Shad Pad between Marysville and Linda. About 130 volunteers participated in the event put on by Yuba County. The event was part of the California Coastal Cleanup Day.
Sept. 24: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. turned off the power for 4,833 customers in the Yuba County foothills due to forecast high winds. Yuba County was one of three counties affected by the shutoff.
Sept. 26: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. began inspecting power lines and restoring power to some of the approximately 48,200 customers affected by its latest shutoff. All but 536 customers in Oregon House and Browns Valley had their power restored. The foothills were expected to be fully restored by the end of the day.
Sept. 27: The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints announced its eighth temple in California would be located on Butte House Road in Yuba City. The church first announced it would build a new Temple in Yuba City last October.
A man suspected of murdering Karina Yasmin Paez, 37, in Marysville was arrested. Jesse Jaramillo, 37, had been on the run since the alleged murder that past Sunday. He was arrested at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.
Sept. 29: Bryan Brown, an advocate for the area’s homeless and others provided their perspective on the homelessness issue. Brown and Raelynn Butcher work daily to provide the daily needs for folks living in the river bottoms. Brown said 90 percent of the homeless population serve a legitimate purpose in society.
Taxable property throughout Yuba-Sutter grew in value by nearly $1 billion in 2019, according to the area’s most recent assessment rolls for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Sutter County’s total taxable value was over $10 billion which represents a 5.39 percent increase from last year.
Sept. 30: The 21st annual Yuba City Teeyan Da Mela was attended by women and girls at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, aiming to celebrate women and bring them together. Parm Takhar, of the International Organization of Punjabi Women Inc., started the event in 1999 in Yuba City.
Oct. 1: The bill to fund a third bridge along the Feather River was vetoed by the governor despite passing both the Assembly and Senate. It was the second year in a row that the bill was vetoed. The bill was authored by local Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Oct. 2: A women involved in an accident fled the scene, stole another car and got in another crash ... all with her 3-year-old son in tow. Bianca Dumbazu, 29, was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, child endangerment, driving under the influence and felony hit and run.
Oct. 4: The Marysville City Council voted 4-1 to deny a request to authorize the privately-funded repair and testing of the Yuba River/Ellis Lake pump facility. It was denied because of the Yuba Water Agency having a plan in place to move forward on improving the water quality in Ellis Lake.
Oct. 5: A Marysville man pleaded guilty to first degree murder after he was accused of stabbing his mother. Otoniel Carranza, 37, negotiated a plea agreement with the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office to serve a sentence of 30 years-to-life.
Oct. 8: A Yuba City teen was left in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a felony hit-and-run on Franklin Road near Lindsey Lane. The victim, 13, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. The suspect, Constance Addison, 36, of Yuba City, had her three children in the car during the alleged incident and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, child endangerment and driving under the influence.
Oct. 10: People grieving for Alec Flores, the 13-year-old killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver, visited a roadside memorial of flowers, balloons and messages. Flores was walking by himself to school when he was allegedly struck by Constance Addison.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shutoff power for more than half a million customers in 22 counties including Colusa and Yuba. It was the biggest shutoff to date and it affected some 8,000 customers in Yuba County. Unlike previous shutoffs, portions of East Marysville were included in the shutoff.
Oct. 12: An off-duty Yuba County deputy shot an intruder who entered the deputy’s residence in the area of Challenge. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene. The California Department of Justice was requested to assist in the investigation.
Oct. 16: Local Assemblyman James Gallagher attended a roundtable discussion with community leaders at the Appeal-Democrat offices to review action by the Legislature. He discussed what actions were taken by lawmakers and what still needed to be done.
Oct. 18: Members of the Yuba City Planning Commission approved a California Environmental Quality Act exemption and use permit for the establishment of a psychiatric health facility and mental health rehabilitation center that will be established in Yuba City.
Oct. 19: An Arbuckle man was sentenced to six years in prison for the crash in 2017 that killed Brett Silva, a Pleasant Valley High School teacher, coach and Orland resident. It was alleged that Ramon Barrera Jr., 27, was driving west on Highway 32 exceeding the speed limit when he hit Silva’s vehicle.
Oct. 22: Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol officer David Gordon remained in critical condition after being struck by a suspected drunk driver at Lomo Crossing on Highway 99. Gordon underwent seven-hour surgery to treat his extensive injuries. Lucas J. Nelson, 21, of Saratoga, was arrested on suspicion of being the driver of the SUV that struck Gordon.
Oct. 24: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shut off the power of 5,500 Yuba County residents. Customers in foothill communities in all or portions of Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, RackerbyRackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and Wheatland.
Oct. 25: The teenage girl killed in a vehicle collision on Highway 65 at Oakley Lane was identified as 17-year-old Leah Smith of Plumas Lake. She was driving her vehicle east on Oakley Lane when she attempted to enter the northbound side of Highway 65 and struck a vehicle driven by Sierra Siller, 26, of Yuba City. Smith’s car overturned.
Oct. 29: An Oregon House man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for three counts of child sex crimes. Jasper J. Morton, 35, was arrested on June 18 for sex crimes against female victims aged nine, 12 and 15, who came forward saying Morton had assaulted them multiple times since 2018.
Oct. 30: The jury in a Sutter County murder trial of a Gridley man accused of murdering a Yuba City man in May began deliberations. Jesus Perez, 39, was accused of murdering Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, in an almond orchard in the 11000 block of Myers Road.