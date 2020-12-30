Editor’s Note: This is the third in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2020 by Appeal reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
May 1: The California Department of Water Resources conducted its final manual snow survey of the season and found that storms in March and April weren’t enough to offset a dry start to the year. The nearest survey was conducted at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. The snow depth at the location was 1.5 inches.
May 2: Michelle Downing, interim CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, said the outpouring of support from throughout the community was helping to feed those in need during a critical time. Downing said volunteers had made about 1,500 deliveries and travelled about 4,000 miles as of May 1.
May 5: Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s updated order went into effect May 2, allowing certain businesses to reopen with guidelines in place to maintain the public’s safety. Businesses with low-medium contact intensity and low-medium number of contacts, including restaurants, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, retailers, shopping malls and gyms/fitness studios, were allowed to reopen under the new order.
May 6: The Yuba Water Agency dedicated more than $2.2 million in funding to help advance several improvement projects around the area. The funding was allocated to be used for repairs at Ellis Lake; road repairs around New Bullards Bar; to support local irrigation districts with environmental planning, design and permitting costs; and to help advance fish habitat restoration in the Yuba River.
May 7: After announcing plans to only have virtual graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District said they are going to try and work on a plan for having some sort of in-person celebrations along with the virtual ceremonies.
May 12: The COVID-19 pandemic had severely impacted the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo. According to Dillabo, 95 percent of the fairground’s annual revenue is generated from mass gathering events, and since mass gatherings had not been allowed since mid-March, there have been very limited opportunities for revenue.
May 13: A local partnership had the goal of making more than 2,000 face shields to help protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. Chuck Ferguson, founder of Wide-Awake Geek in Marysville, aimed to make masks with help from a variety of businesses, organizations and volunteers through a project called Yuba-Sutter Shields.
May 14: A revised “attestation” (a document outlining local efforts to prepare for reopening) by Yuba-Sutter was approved by the California Department of Health, which, among other things, allowed the reopening of dine-in restaurants and shopping malls under phase two of the COVID-19 recovery plan.
May 15: Ryleigh Webb, a Wheatland Union High School Future Farmers of America alum, applied and was approved to receive the American FFA Degree, for which less than 1 percent of FFA members are able to meet the requirements. The American Degree is the highest degree FFA members can earn and some requirements include earning at least $10,000, working 50 hours of community service that’s not school centered, maintaining good grades and being out of high school for at least one year.
May 16: Seeing smoke coming from an elderly neighbor’s Yuba City apartment, Caesar Dominguis jumped to action and helped a woman escape the early morning blaze on May 10. The fire displaced about 40 people, including Dominguis, his fiancée Melissa Escobar, 23, and their two children.
May 19: As the medical field continued to fight the coronavirus, the industry started reopening for other patients. Locally, dental offices, chiropractors, visits to primary care physicians and elective surgeries were permitted to resume operations under guidelines from the state.
May 20: Representatives from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain announced the reopening of the facility on May 22, after closing in mid-March due to COVID-19.
The Yuba Water Agency approved $3.5 million in funding to help the Olivehurst Public Utility District design new wastewater and potable water conveyance systems to serve the Sports and Entertainment Zone in Yuba County.
May 21: A certified farmers market opened for business May 20 outside Sutter County Museum for the first time, allowing people to get out, enjoy some fresh air and the sweet aroma of fresh, local produce.
“I wanted to do something that would be a draw for the property and help build awareness for the community,” said Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator.
May 22: Local law enforcement officials were unhappy with an emergency order temporarily setting cash bail at $0 for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. The order was put into effect in April by the Judicial Council of California in an effort to keep jail capacities down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
May 23: The $83.6 million Simmerly Slough Bridge replacement project along Highway 70 was more than halfway done and significantly ahead of schedule, according to the California Department of Transportation.
May 27: The Yuba-Sutter area had an excessive heat warning in effect. Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said the Marysville area was expected to have a high temperature of about 100 degrees for a few days. On average, the first 100-degree day is usually in early or mid-June.
A second no-cost OptumServe testing site was scheduled to open in Wheatland starting May 28, expanding the area’s ability to track COVID-19 by another 132 tests per day.
May 29: The Colusa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to abstain from enforcing any COVID-19 orders that “infringe upon a citizen’s constitutional rights,” during a special meeting. The decision includes abstaining from enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-in-place order and phased reopening plan.
June 2: Approximately 100-120 community members walked from Yuba Park to the Ellis Lake gazebo on the evening of May 30 to honor the memory of George Floyd, the African American man killed by Minneapolis police May 25.
June 3: Robert Shemwell, deputy superintendent of business services at Yuba City Unified School District, said it was going to be a tough financial year for the district based on Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May budget revision. Newsom proposed a revision of the state budget that reflected an economic downturn due to the coronavirus.
June 4: The Olivehurst Public Utility District was looking to expand its water and wastewater services to south Yuba County, a move that was expected to drive economic development in an area poised for growth. OPUD planned to build out conveyance infrastructure to the unincorporated areas of the county where the Toyota Amphitheatre and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain are located – an area known as the Sports and Entertainment Zone. The infrastructure was also expected to support the industrial zone planned for the north side of Highway 65 across from the casino and hotel.
June 5: Crews started mobilizing in the Goldfields area of Yuba County, where the final piece of an approximately $500 million levee improvement project was scheduled to be constructed.
June 9: Hundreds of people marched from Marysville to Yuba City June 6, calling for combating systemic racism and inequality. Local community members were part of a larger movement demanding changes to how the government handles public safety and policing.
Members of a local church lined both sides of the 10th Street Bridge, holding signs and hoping to evoke hope in light of the many recent events that have changed the political and social landscapes of the U.S.
June 10: Local elections officials were determining how the 2020 General Election will take place in November, after Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring counties to send vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter.
June 11: Beale Air Force Base saw a change of command, welcoming a new commander to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. Col. Heather Fox was named as the base’s new commander, where she would be responsible for approximately 7,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel, and the entire Air-Force high-altitude reconnaissance fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft. She replaced Col. Andrew Clark, who took the head position in April 2018.
June 12: For more than two hours on June 10, an estimated 200 people lined Tenth Street in Colusa to show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. The peaceful demonstration was organized by a group of young individuals from Colusa who call themselves the BLM Allies.
June 16: The Yuba Water Agency announced it would have a new leader beginning in July. Incoming General Manager Willie Whittlesey continued shadowing agency head Curt Aikens until the transition became official. Aikens, who announced earlier he would be retiring, joined the agency in January 1998 and had been general manager since 2001.
Demonstrations for justice and equality continued June 13 as a group of around 200 gathered at the old Sutter County Courthouse in Yuba City – the starting point of a peaceful march up over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville. It was the third march in the Marysville-Yuba City area, in support of Black Lives Matter, prompted by the killing of George Floyd by a former police officer in Minneapolis – an incident which sparked nationwide marches, protests and demonstrations.
June 17: A proposal to approve an 84-lot subdivision in the small community of Sutter was up for discussion at the Sutter County Planning Commission meeting held June 17.
The subdivision would be located on the east side of town on the north and south sides of Butte House Road between Oak Street and Mallot Road.
June 18: The Sutter County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously during a special meeting to introduce an ordinance that would declare needle exchange programs within the county as public nuisances. The vote was in response to the California Department of Public Health’s approval of Yuba Sutter Harm Reduction and Community Outreach to provide syringe services in three locations in the area.
June 20: The 2019-2020 Yuba County Grand Jury made a variety of recommendations to city and county officials including updates to social media policies and procedures, encouraging more civic engagement with the Linda Water Protection District and more online visibility and donation potential for the Marysville Cemetery.
June 23: Even though school was not in session, local districts continued to offer free meal pick-up services for children. Amber Watson, director of nutrition services for Marysville Joint Unified School District, said they served meals to approximately 850 children per day – or about 5,100 total meals – during their meal service that was open two days per week and gave each child three breakfasts and lunches both days.
June 24: The Yuba City and Marysville police departments removed the use of the carotid restraint from its policies after Gov. Gavin Newsom instructed Police Officers Standards and Training (POST) in early June to discontinue carotid control hold training.
Construction of a new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville was expected to begin later in the year, according to Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains. The facility was estimated to cost approximately $21.5 million and was intended to be used by Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
June 25: Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf announced he would retire at the end of the year after nearly 15 years at the helm of county operations.
St. Joseph Catholic Church began renovations to both the interior and exterior of the building in Marysville. The most noticeable change was expected to be a new steeple, as the old structure was starting to lean and would eventually pose a safety risk if not corrected. The renovation project was expected to cost approximately $1.8 million total.
June 26: Residents of Colusa County rallied together to help one terminally ill woman check off a bucket list dream. “Maddie is a 20-year-old who is suffering from a terminal illness and at the top of her bucket list is to have sunset pictures taken in a blooming sunflower field,” said Monica Sankey, of Colusa, who had been working hard for months to make that dream a reality. “The current world is too dark these days,” said Sankey. “If we can bring a little bit of sunshine into someone else’s life, that’s a little bit of sunshine we all get to see.”
June 27: Fiscal uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Yuba County Board of Supervisors to adopt the 2019-20 budget as an interim spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
June 30: The Smartsville Church, originally named the Church of the Immaculate Conception by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento, got some much-needed upgrades to its interior. “Our sanctuary restoration specialist is now finished with his work on our Smartsville Church project,” said Kit Burton, with the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund. “The results are so beautiful and spectacular that people who knew what it looked like just a few months ago are literally astounded.”