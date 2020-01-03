Editor’s Note: This is the finale of a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
Nov. 1: The 40th annual Nagar Kirtan – the annual Sikh Festival – kicked off. The festival celebrates the Sikh religion and culture and culminates in a parade, which celebrates the inauguration day of Siri Guru Granth Sahib, or the principal scripture of Sikhism.
Nov. 3: Local officials said they would contest assertions of the state auditor that Marysville and Yuba City were named as two of the most financially distressed cities in the north state and top 30 in the state, according to a report from the California State Auditor’s Office. Local officials also questioned the validity of the findings, saying the statistics used were outdated and painted an incomplete picture.
Nov. 5: The suspects allegedly involved in a car-to-car shooting in May were offered plea deals by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. Avery Sanchez, 20, and Vivion Wallace, 21, were arrested in May on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder related to an incident on Highway 70 that left Alejandro Escobar 36, of Sacramento dead and another passenger injured.
A Yuba City woman accused in the death of a boy on his way to school pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run and misdemeanor child endangerment. Constance N. Addison, 36, was suspected of hitting 13-year-old Alec Flores of Yuba City with her SUV as he was walking to Franklin Elementary School.
Nov. 6: A homeless woman was arrested in connection to the suspected murder of a homeless man in Marysville. On Oct. 30, Stephen Milby, 45, was found dead in an encampment. Detectives developed information leading the identification of the homicide suspect as Monique Raquel Trevino, 32.
Nov. 8: It was the one-year anniversary of the Camp Fire that devastated the town of Paradise and surrounding areas. The fire killed 85 people. Yuba and Sutter counties worked with FEMA to provide 40 trailers for people to stay in. Yuba County. According to fairgrounds staff, no one was currently living at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and the FEMA trailers had been moved to other locations.
A Yuba City man, Jorge Lamas, 25, was named in a federal indictment that charged four with conspiring to cultivate marijuana, cultivation of marijuana and discharging a firearm related to the shooting death of El Dorado Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael.
Yuba City native and filmmaker David Mansanalez’ short film “Slipping Into Darkness” earned an HBO deal. The movie focuses on generational incarceration in the Latino community. The film premiered in Yuba City in June.
The Marysville City Council voted 4-1 to adopt a new ordinance to open up the city’s two marijuana dispensaries to recreational marijuana. The council also approved adding regulations on mobile deliveries.
Nov. 12: Yuba-Sutter celebrated Veterans Day by bringing back the Veterans Day Parade – which had been cancelled the year prior due to poor air quality from neighboring wildfires.
Nov. 14: Yuba County approved an urgency ordinance that said camping and storage of personal property is prohibited in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Nov. 18: The Salvation Army was building homes for Camp Fire survivors in Linda. The eight-home project, “Hope Vista,” broke ground in June, demolishing existing structures on the property and rebuilding from the ground up. The goal was to have families moving into the homes by Christmastime.
Nov. 20: Local, state and federal officials had a ceremony in Paradise to celebrate the completion of the debris removal program that had been ongoing since February. The program officially wrapped up its operations on Nov. 6 and crews removed a total of 3,669,059 tons of wildfire debris from nearly 11,000 sites. Phase two of the long-term recovery effort, tree removal, was the next step.
Yuba City native Tony Bevacqua was inducted into the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that prohibits camping and storage of personal property on private and public property in certain unincorporated areas of the county – Yuba County passed a similar ordinance on Nov. 12. Marysville passed a no camping ordinance on Nov. 19.
Nov. 21: Jose Canchola, 18, of Colusa was reported missing on Oct. 27 and his body was recovered. An autopsy found that his death was caused by drowning.
Nov. 24: The 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk and 10K walk took place. About 320 people signed up to participate in the race that raises money to help Hands of Hope provide resources to homeless families in the area – such as clothing, bicycles, bus tickets and medical supplies.
Nov. 25: Yuba City announced that over the next year, they plan to install new crosswalks that incorporate safety improvements at eight different locations across the Yuba City Unified School District.
Nov. 26: Marysville Joint Unified School District and Marysville Unified Teachers Association declared an impasse in negotiations for a two-year agreement for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The sticking point was on contract language regarding a professional development collaborative.
Nov. 27: Sam Ashworth, a songwriter with family rooted in Yuba-Sutter was nominated for two Grammy awards for his work on singer and songwriter H.E.R.’s latest album, “I Used to Know Her.” He was nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the song “Hard Place.”
Nov. 28: Yuba College culinary students, led by Chef Roy Hansen, were cooking food for the free Thanksgiving meal provided at the Elks Lodge in Marysville.
Nov. 30: Moe Larry Nanlap was arrested on suspicion of murder for a shooting Nov. 28 in Linda – one person was killed and another was sent to the hospital. Nanlap later pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and violation of parole and has a pre-hearing conference scheduled for Jan. 8.
*
Dec. 1: Improvements on the Marysville ring levee were continuing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had recently completed improvements to a section of levee just south of the Fifth Street Bridge, known as Phase 2A South. Work began in April 2019. Phase 2B is expected to begin in April 2021 – once Phase 2A South and Phase 2C are completed as well as 2B, crews will connect the different walls together, Phase 4.
Dec. 2: In October, para-educator Angi Conway suffered an ischemic attack while working at Wheatland High School – she assists Antwon Hazzard in teaching his freshman math class at Wheatland High School. Hazzard recognized that something was wrong and called 911.
During a special presentation at a Wheatland High School board meeting, Hazzard was recognized for his quick action.
Dec. 3: The sentencing of Jesus Perez, 39, of Gridley was delayed until Jan. 13. Perez faces possible life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering Paramjit Singh Randhawa, 61, of Yuba City in May.
Moe Larry Nanlap, 23, of Linda pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and violation of parole at an arraignment. Nanlap was arrested for allegedly shooting two adults, killing one and sending the other to the hospital. He’s scheduled to have a pre-hearing conference on Jan. 8.
Dec. 5: Ruben Augustine Blajos, 26, was arrested by Marysville Police detectives in connection with the shooting death of Jesse Becerra, 26, that occurred on Oct. 28, 2017 in Marysville. Blajos later pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, as well as seven allegations and two enhancements. A pre-hearing conference is set for Jan. 8.
Shon Harris was reappointed as Yuba City mayor. The vote came after City Council Member Manny Cardoza asked not to be considered for the mayor positions -- he didn’t disclose the reasons behind the decision.
Dec. 6: The Yuba City Unified School District started offering the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, which currently has about 50 participating students. Lt. Maury Castaneda leads the class and said the primary focus is developing better citizens.
Dec. 7: The Colusa Fire Department – in response to a reduction in ambulance services in the county – introduced a basic life support alternative transport vehicle to provide safe and legal means of transport when the advanced life support ambulance service is unavailable or has extended arrival times.
Dec. 8: Hard Rock International started a gambling literacy and education program called PlayersEdge to help players understand their own behavior, identify risks of gambling and develop positive play habits.
The 40th annual Trees and Traditions Gala took place at the Sutter County Museum. The annual event raises funds for the museum to help pay for operational costs throughout the year and features hors d’oeuvres, beverages, silent auction and raffle along with a jazz musician performance.
Dec. 9: Craig Platt was named as Marysville’s new public works director – he’ll be running a department that was originally merged with community development. City Manager Marti Brown said separating the departments will allow for more efficient use of city time.
The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe parade took place in Yuba City to celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Dec. 10: Yuba County officials were in the process of looking for more information regarding a recently-discovered time capsule placed on the side of the old courthouse during a ceremony on Dec. 9, 1969. Officials were looking into when exactly when the time capsule was intended to be opened.
Dec. 11: Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced a $13.5 billion settlement for wildfire victims. Local Assemblyman James Gallagher said there were a lot of details yet to be worked out.
Dec. 12: The Rite Aid in Olivehurst was robbed by suspects who jumped over the counter and stole pills before fleeing. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office were investigating possible connections to similar crimes in the region.
Dec. 15: The annual Wreaths Across America event took place around the community – including the Colusa Cemetery for the first time. The number of wreaths purchased for the event increased from previous years as well.
The Plumas Lake Elementary School District and the Wheatland Union High School District decided to place $46.5 million worth of bond measures on the upcoming ballot for March 2020 in order to do a number of improvements.
Dec. 16: Local rodeo legend Cotton Rosser was honored with multiple awards for his lifelong dedication to the rodeo.
Dec. 17: Local gun shop owners said ammunition sales had decreased since a California law that requires background checks for those who purchase ammo in July.
Dec. 19: A deputy who shot and killed a man used reasonable force according to an officer-involved shooting report released by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. The 13-page report detailed a Jan. 14 incident that left Jahmal D. Stewart dead – who allegedly unholstered and fired another deputy’s gun.
Dec. 20: The family of Haile Neil filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming negligence and that the Colusa County Jail failed to provide access to proper medical care. Neil died in April by apparent suicide – she had been arrested after being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence. She reportedly ended up stabbing the officer with a concealed dagger – she was arrested and held at Colusa County Jail.
Dec. 22: Camp Fire survivor Cristie Brackett walked up to her newly-constructed home for the first time. The Tiny House was donated by the local nonprofit 4G Foundation as part of a partnership with Tiny Homes for Camp Fire Survivors.
Dec. 24: A school bus was filled with Christmas gifts to be delivered by Kynoch Elementary School students and staff to the less fortunate. The presents were given to 25 families and had been donated by local businesses.
Sutter County was ranked the top county, percentage-wise, in population growth in the state – the California Department of Finance released a report that showed the county increased in population by 2.21 percent or 2,243 people from July 2018 to July 2019.
A Yuba County judge accepted the plea deal for Eleana Carbajal, who pleaded no contest to charges related to the 2018 death of her 1-year-old son. If she completes five years of probation, she will not have to serve any of a suspended 12-year prison sentence – violation of the conditions of her probation would result in her serving at least 85 percent of the sentence.
Dec. 26: The daughter of a Yuba College professor Dan Turner, Mickenna Turner, was selected to be involved in Tesla’s Technician Trainee Program – which is a 90-day course created for University of Nevada, Reno, students to gain hands-on experience in Tesla’s Gigafactory 1.
Dec. 28: Vernon Steel, 31, of Olivehurst was arrested on 10 felony counts related to an alleged assault and evading law enforcement. His arraignment was continued to Jan. 3.
Casa de Esperanza representatives were hoping to transition back into their home at the start of the new year after a long process to get back into their permanent quarters following a fire that caused them to relocate. However, issues have delayed that move-in date at least a few months – they hope to move in sometime in March.
The Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 228 has plans to transition into a new headquarters that will increase the amount of available space they have to operate in and allow them to potentially expand their programs.
Dec. 30: The city of Marysville has made financial progress with its general fund reserve balance growing to nearly 30 percent following to 2018-19 financial audit – which is a place that Marysville hasn’t been in at least the last seven years, according to the city manager.
Dec. 31: Former Colusa police Lt. Elden Tamez of Yuba City pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of grand theft and one count of embezzlement during an arraignment on Dec. 10.