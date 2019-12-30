Editor’s Note: This is the third in a six-part series looking back at the stories reported in 2019 in the Yuba-Sutter area by Appeal-Democrat reporters. (Dates are when the news stories were published.)
May 1: The Yuba Water Agency approved $2.1 million worth of work on a stretch of levee near Wheatland that almost broke during prior high water events. The funds will go toward helping build a setback levee to reduce flood risk.
Grant progress for many Camp Fire evacuees living in temporary shelters at the Yuba-Sutter fairgrounds was delayed despite applications filled out in January. Many were wondering what the status of the grants was or waiting for a sufficient explanation as to why they were pushed back.
Yuba County had $12 million for road projects it planned to carry out courtesy of the Senate Bill 1 (gas tax increase). However, to expedite the process, the county received a loan of $9 million from the Yuba Water Agency to complete repair work on 68 roads over several months.
May 2: YWA’s power generation revenues were shaping up to be the best yet since taking over hydropower facilities along the Yuba River. Over $60 million was generated in less than 2 months.
May 4: Sutter County farmers could now apply to grow hemp. Industrial hemp is the same plant as cannabis but bred to contain no more than three-tenths of 1 percent of THC, the ingredient that causes users to get “high.”
May 7: Marysville businesses raised traffic concerns about Fifth Street corridor plans in advance of the completion of the new Fifth Street Bridge.
May 9: Marysville traffic on some days was coming to a standstill due to the influx of truck traffic carrying roughly 5 million tons of debris from the Paradise Camp Fire. The trucks needed to transport wildfire debris through Marysville en route to Wheatland to the Recology Ostrom Road Landfill.
May 11: The U.S.-China trade war got worse and raised concerns locally about the future of agriculture products in the Mid-Valley area.
May 16: Faulty Pacific Gas and Electric power lines were officially ruled the cause of the state’s most destructive wildfire, the Camp Fire in Paradise, which destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and killed 86 people.
May 18: Winship Community School, one of the oldest institutions in California, celebrated its 155th year in existence. The Meridian school opened in 1863 and has been around since the days of President Abraham Lincoln.
May 25: Local law enforcement officials reacted to a compromise in Assembly Bill 392 -- when to use deadly force. The definition of “necessary” was removed as well as a section holding officers liable in fatal criminal negligence cases. The changes pleased local law enforcement, who had said that the previous version of AB 392 would affect the safety of officers by causing them to second-guess decisions.
May 26: Federal legislation that would authorize $1 billion to improve evacuation routes got its start in Yuba County. Spearheaded by local democratic congressman John Garamendi, the bill would provide funding through a competitive grant process to help improve evacuation routes in the area.
May 27: The Punjabi American Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary, and for the first time in 25 years festival goers attended the event in the rain. The event annually brings thousands to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds for a day of song and dance performances, not to mention traditional Indian foods.
May 28: Marysville’s Life Building Center expanded its services to include an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals. Officials said the expansion would allow participants to grow and develop while in the program. The shelter would be able to house up to 26 people overnight.
May 29: PGE announced that it would build Paradise’s power utility operation underground in the wake of the deadliest fire in state history. The process is expensive but also speaks to huge challenges facing the state’s fractured utility base after a series of destructive fires spanning the last four years, experts said.
May 31: Sutter County and Yuba City met in a joint workshop to discuss homelessness and the possibility for a temporary shelter on Live Oak Boulevard. Representatives from Marysville’s 14forward shelter were also present to discuss the area’s higher-than-average rate of homelessness compared to the rest of California.
June 1: Multiple projects, designed to improve the long-term health of the Marysville ring levee along the Yuba and Feather Rivers, got started. Once completed it would provide the city with more 200-years flood protection. The focus of the project was centered around a 2,900 foot section of the levee south of Fifth Street Bridge on the southwest of town.
June 4: Local assemblyman James Gallagher introduced legislation to help promote new housing development by streamlining the environmental process in the areas impacted by the Camp Fire. Over 12,000 residential units were destroyed by the devastating fire on Nov. 8, 2018, in Paradise.
June 5: The Colusa County Fair celebrated 80 years in existence. The annual four-day extravaganza featured games, food, entertainment, exhibits, livestock auctions and more.
June 6: The 75th anniversary of D-Day was remembered. Cindy Verrill, the commander of a local American Legion outfit, distinctly remembered her father’s drive to serve the Navy through most of WWII. Other locals also recounted their memories.
June 9: The Ranch Fire, later determined to be the largest fire in California history, was officially the cause of a failed attempt at plugging a wasp nest in a pile of grassland by a Northern California farmer. In total, 459,123 acres burned and more than 280 structures were destroyed.
June 11: Over 20,000 customers in Butte and Yuba County had their power turned off by Pacific Gas and Electric Company amid high wind and extreme fire weather conditions. It was a move immediately questioned by the public who viewed it as a way for PGE to avoid additional liability following the devastating fires in Paradise and Loma Rica.
June 14: Sutter County gave the green light for a total of 1,150 acres and 19 grow sites for industrial hemp. The move came on the heels of President Donald Trump signing the Farm Bill to legalize the production of hemp and remove its categorization as a schedule I drug.
June 17: Wild Seed Wellness became the second cannabis dispensary to open in Marysville, prompting officials to consider moving forward on expanding the city ordinance to allow recreational sales of cannabis and related products.
June 18: Marysville officials worked to reissue bonds on the B Street property to save the city as much as $1 million, according to reports. The property, consisting of 14 parcels and 3.7 acres of land, was purchased by the city in 2006.
June 19: PGE settled wildfire claims with 14 public entities, including Yuba County, totaling $1 billion for impacts related to the Camp Fire in Paradise. Yuba’s portion was $14.5 million.
June 21: The Hope Vista transitional housing project got underway with a groundbreaking ceremony in Olivehurst.
The project, once completed, would be the site of eight two-bedroom homes for those displaced by the Camp Fire.
June 24: Airman First Class Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa became the first Sikh active duty airman to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair.
The action makes it possible for those of Sikh faith to serve the country while not giving up any religious beliefs.
June 28: After 64 years in business, Sutter Beauty College officially closed its doors, leaving no alternatives for aspiring cosmetologists to attend school. Officials cited rising rent costs as the primary reason for the shutdown.