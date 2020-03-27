Not every child gets a parade for their birthday ... but these are extraordinary times.
Nolan Howard, who turned 4 on Friday, was treated to a parade, of sorts, where extended family, friends and neighbors lined the street in their cars and he rode in his father’s car getting a chance to see everyone.
“We’re trying to play by the rules and not really going anywhere,” said Delaynii Howard, Nolan’s mother. “At least they can drive by, see him and he can have some sort of a birthday.”
The Howards have a few extended family members and friends who share a March 27 birthday and Delaynii Howard said this was a way they could all celebrate safely.
“Nolan was born on the same day that a friend of mine’s child was born – the same day but Nolan is a bit younger,” she said “His cousin was also born on the 27th and he’s got an uncle that was also born on the 27th so we spend a lot of time celebrating birthdays on that day.”
She said Nolan and his sister, Norah, 5, spent the morning at the house baking and creating birthday projects.
“It’s my birthday and I’m having a cake and cupcakes,” he said. “I put colors on my hat and it’s big and tall.”
Howard said she got the idea from a friend who saw another family do something similar on social media.
She said the Toyon Way community in Yuba City is accustomed to large gatherings, since every Christmas most residents along the street create elaborate decorations and lights on and around their homes.
“We have a very close-knit community and I’ve let them know on the Facebook page that we will be having a short parade,” she said. “I’m sure there will be some neighbors who come and celebrate too.”
His father, Ryan Howard took Nolan along the parade route on Friday in his yellow, Chevrolet Corvette.