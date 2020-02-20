After hosting the same event for 140 years, there are bound to be some traditions that stick and some which go by the wayside. One tradition which has endured for decades is choosing an artist to create original artwork for the annual Bok Kai parade and festival poster.
Yuba City resident Lila Solorzano-Rivera was commissioned to design the artwork for the Year of the Rat celebrations. In her first year designing the event’s signature artwork, Solorzano-Rivera worked with Bok Kai Parade Chairperson Candice Young Fresquez to execute the design.
“I could tell she (Young Fresquez) wanted it to be bold and not realistic, almost cartoony like a graphic design,” Solorzano-Rivera said. “I just drew it with pencil and paper, just on tracing paper so I can erase and whatever I needed to change.”
A lifelong artist, Solorzano-Rivera received her associates degree in art from Yuba College and is an artist-in-residence at Yuba Sutter Arts. She also makes artwork on commission, and teaches art at a Yuba City preschool.
The final design is a fusion of images Solorzano-Rivera saw through her research online, and touches of her own personal artistic style. The design uses bold lines to display a rat standing on two feet with a sweeping tail, holding a lantern. The rodent also has flowers on its body, which were inspired by Solorzano-Rivera’s Dia de los Muertos artwork.
“I’m like ‘ok I’ll make his tail really long,’ because I saw another one where there was a lantern, and I was like ‘oh I can add a lantern I’ll put it on the tail,’” Solorzano-Rivera said. “And then the flowers, those came from me.”
The artwork has been turned into a poster, t-shirts, sweatshirts, coffee mugs and other memorabilia which will be available for purchase at the vendors area at Third and D streets and in some shops in Marysville on Saturday.
Young Fresquez said there will also be artwork from previous Bok Kai festivals for sale.
While she hasn’t seen the Bok Kai posters in person yet, Solorzano-Rivera said she’s excited to see her artwork on a shirt at this Saturday’s parade.
“We go to the parade every year,” Solorzano-Rivera said. “I’m the Year of the Dragon so I always get a dragon shirt.”
The 140th annual Bok Kai parade is Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m. at Sixth and D streets, Marysville.