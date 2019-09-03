With Marysville Stampede festivities beginning this week, things are about to get buckwild in Yuba-Sutter.
The 86th annual Marysville Stampede season kicks off with the third annual Cowgirl Soiree this Friday and wraps up with the second and final day of the rodeo on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville’s Beckwourth Riverfront Park. There are a bunch of events in between. Here’s a rundown:
– “The Cowgirl Soiree is a women’s luncheon where cowboys serve lunch and the women get a champagne flute on the way in the door,” said Nicole Delerio Rosser, with the Friends of the Marysville Stampede. “We added two awards to the event - The Cowgirl Spirit and The Woman in Ag.”
– The Twin Cities Cattle Drive on Sept. 11 is a throwback to the old Western Days where Texas longhorn cattle are herded from Yuba City to Marysville by Flying U Rodeo cowboys and dignitaries.
“There are a few Future Farmers of America floats that will be part of the Cattle Drive – like we did last year. We’re working on getting bands from the local schools to play as well,” she said. “When you get more children involved, you get good community involvement.”
The drive will start at Franklin Avenue and Plumas Boulevard in Yuba City and travel north to Bridge Street. It will continue east on Bridge Street over the 5th Street Bridge to D Street in Marysville where it will turn south, then turn west on First Street and finish at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
– The Marysville Stampede officially starts on Sept. 12 with a Stampede Kick Off Party at Geweke Ford. The party is also a Business After Hours event hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
– Later that day at Cotton Rosser Arena, a local team roping qualifier will offer non-professional competitors a shot to participate in the event with the professionals.
“It’s been pretty popular such that we’ve added a youth component scholarship to the team roping,” she said. “It’s cool when any local person makes it but when a kid makes it, that’s an added bonus.”
She said people can sign up on the day of the qualifier.
– About 2,000 students from five local schools are scheduled to attend the Sept. 13 Kids Rodeo, a private event, where children get an abbreviated version of the Marysville Stampede.
– In it’s 10th year, the Sodbusters is a Rotary Club of Marysville-sponsored event and proceeds benefit local community service projects.
Delerio Rosser said the dinner portion of the event, which includes a New York steak, is sold out but dance-only tickets are still available.
Saturday
– Saturday, Sept. 14,the Marysville Stampede gates open at 3 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 5 p.m. It’s Military Appreciation Day, which allows active duty military families (five people maximum) to get in free with a military ID card. The rodeo will include all Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned events that are part of a typical rodeo.
Sunday
– Sunday, Sept. 15, gates open at 1:30 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 3:30 p.m.
It’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Day where attendees who show support for breast cancer awareness and wear pink to the rodeo will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a pair of Justin Boots or other prizes.