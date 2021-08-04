The Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy participated in a field trip July 23 to Yubakami Farm in Oregon House to get a firsthand look at where our food comes from.
According to Cheryl Hoke, the farm to school coordinator for YES Charter Academy, students were able to gather eggs, dig for potatoes and come face to face with water buffalo as part of the school’s summer enrichment program.
“There’s nothing quite like putting the connection to our food source and the wonderful taste of locally grown food,” Hoke said in a news release.
Forty students in total were on the trip ranging from preschool through 8th grade. While there, the children were able to eat meals with ingredients directly from Yubakami Farm.
“YES students are building healthy habits that will last a lifetime by eating fresh, local, sustainably grown food,” said Louise Miller, YES superintendent and principal, in the release.