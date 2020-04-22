Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy announced a change to meal service during school closures.
On Monday, April 20, YES Charter switched to a schedule of Monday through Thursday – with Friday’s meals being delivered with Thursday’s meals.
Families can pick up lunch and breakfast for the following day in a mobile drive-through meal service for children ages 18 and younger.
It’s asked that people remain in their vehicles when they pick up meals and meals must be consumed off site.
Children don’t need to be present during pick-up, however, one can’t collect meals from multiple sites in a single day.
Contact the YES Charter Academy office to be put on the delivery list at 692-2210.
Meals can be picked up from the following locations:
– YES Charter Academy, 9841 Texas Hill Road, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
– Miss Anna’s Daycare at 11:10 a.m.
– Begonia Way and Willow Glen Road at 11:25 a.m.
– Acorn Way and Willow Glen Road at 11:40 a.m.
– Video Busters in Brownsville at 11:50 a.m.
– Vavassuer Way and Frenchtown at 12:10 p.m.
– Thousand Trails at the entrance at 12:20 p.m.
– Alice Way and Loma Rica Road at 11:20 a.m.
– Burris Road and Fruitland Road at 11:30 a.m.
– Fruitland and Loma Rica Road at 11:40 a.m.
– Peoria Road and Dolan Harding at 12:05 p.m.
– Texas Hill Road near Musholt Road intersection at 11:05 a.m.
– Robbins Way and Marysville Road at 11:15 a.m.
– Oregon House Grocery in the back parking lot at 11:25 a.m.
– Citron Way and Rices Crossing Road at 11:40 a.m.
– Regent Way and Rices Crossing Road at 11:45 a.m.
– Les Schwab on N Beale Road, Marysville, at 2 p.m.