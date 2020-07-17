New state mandates in response to COVID-19 have been announced on a somewhat regular basis in recent weeks, posing challenges for small business owners struggling to keep up with the latest protocol while ensuring their business stays afloat.
Yuba County officials established a team to work directly with county businesses to keep them informed on the fluid situation, devise solutions to new challenges, and help acquire needed resources like personal protective equipment. The Yuba Enterprise Solutions (YES) Team is comprised of a handful of county employees from various departments, as well as a representative from the Yuba Water Agency.
“As new information comes in from the state level, either from the governor’s office or the California Department of Public Health, that there is going to be a reopening or closing, we do our best to reach out to businesses in the sectors that will be impacted to give them the information they’ll need as early as we can,” said Jason Kopping, lead for the YES Team.
Shortly after the first round of business closures in March, business leaders and county officials began discussing the potential of establishing a group focused on helping Yuba County enterprises through the situation.
The group began working with the bi-county public health officer and county communications team to devise messaging that could be shared with business owners answering questions about how to move forward with operations in accordance with new health protocols.
Ahead of some sectors being allowed to reopen again in June, the team began reaching out to different impacted sectors to share information and find out what the businesses needed. They helped by providing items like hand sanitizer and acquired grants to purchase PPE for employees to use. Kopping said the team has spoken with and assisted hundreds of small businesses within the past few months.
Kopping said with new directives and information being released regularly by organizations like the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CalOES, and the California Department of Public Health, it became extremely difficult for small businesses to stay apprised of the changes, whereas larger franchises might have a risk management team or legal team to lay out how best to proceed.
“What the YES Team is able to do is focus on each sector and help these business owners and general managers navigate and find their path through,” he said.
Following the most recent round of business closures mandated by the state, indoor operations for many businesses will be required to remain closed for at least three weeks. Kopping said it’s important for local residents to continue adhering to the various safety tenets laid out by officials like Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Three weeks is a minimum. It will come down to our community doing those things that have been shared with them through the public health officer and her communications team,” Kopping said. “The criteria for reopening is based on our numbers of cases and hospitalizations, so those will need to go back under a certain threshold. All of us need to be ambassadors of what health officials have been sharing with us.”
More information about the YES Team can be found at yuba.org under the COVID-19 Information page. Kopping can be contacted via email at jkopping@co.yuba.ca.us or by calling 682-1073. Team member Rachel Downs can also be reached at rdowns@co.yuba.ca.us.