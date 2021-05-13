Yuba-Sutter families are invited to join in for yoga at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum on Saturday morning.
Family Mindfulness in Motion — Yoga in the Garden is a monthly event put on by the Artisan Community Garden and Mindful Youth Adventures. Saturday’s gathering will be overseen by yoga instructor Sumiko Sprague.
Events are held on the third Saturday of each month from April through September. The cost to participate is $5 per family upon arriving at the garden; all ages are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or blanket for the class, along with a signed waiver.
Saturday’s event is scheduled for 9:30-10:30 a.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. To register in advance or to print out a waiver form, go to https://bit.ly/3eGyLIn. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.