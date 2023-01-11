Opening up a business can seem like a daunting task to both new and prospective owners looking to wet their beak in the world of entrepreneurship.
The mounting trail of permits, fees, licensing and more can quickly overwhelm first-time clients or those looking to re-establish themselves in the field. Even veteran owners can become confused when it comes to navigating new regulations and the inevitable hiccups associated with relocation and expansion.
Yuba County has shown some solid success in its recent Yes to Yuba initiative, a program designed to direct and streamline people’s access to the various support teams and development officers in place for assistance. A similar approach is now being taken in Sutter County with the establishment of You Can with Yuba City, a Yuba City business support initiative.
Ashley Potocnik is heading this project as the city’s development liaison, a primary contact for those looking to start or expand their business in Yuba City.
“There’s a lot of different levels of what you have to do to open a business depending on the type,” said Potocnik. “So part of my job is to streamline that process and make it easier for everyone.”
You Can’s first no-cost “shop-talk” launched on Wednesday morning at Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City. Eight more shop talks have been scheduled throughout the year, all of which will be free and open to the public. These talks are tailored toward area business owners, professionals, and developers interested in making connections and tapping into the city’s support network.
During the meeting Potocnik introduced the up and coming OpenCounter platform that the city plans to implement on its website sometime in April. Similar to Google Maps, this site works as a search engine or tool that will allow a user to lookup locations throughout the city and see what the area has been zoned for, what types of permitting would be required for a project, and an estimate on which fees would be associated with it. With these resources in hand, the user can then start applying for and submitting applications. Once staff approves these forms, the user can continue to make payments, download permits, and renew licenses all through the online platform.
“What’s great about that program is that they can go into the system and say, ‘OK, I want to do an accounting office,’ and it’s gonna show all the properties in Yuba City that would be a valid use,” explained Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley. “Once they get to a point where they’re ready to move forward, then it’s really just a click of a button to start the process.”
“It’s neat too because we’ll be able to check in on the back end and see all the searches that were completed,” added Potocnik. “So we’ll be able to tell if there’s a lot of interest in a certain location or if something’s gone up for sale or if there’s an increase in people wanting to start a restaurant. We’ll be able to identify what areas are attracting which kinds of businesses or projects according to the data.”
Potocnik did mention that the system will inevitably need to have things updated and added, especially in its initial stages. However, for those requirements that can’t be listed on the platform, the city intends to upload a “hand-off” page with a list of contacts and locations for further assistance.
Those interested in attending the next You Can meeting can contact Potocnik at apotocnik@yubacity.net, or call 530-822-5195.
June 13: Retail Business Owners, 7-8 a.m. at Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City
Sept.13: Retail Business Owners, 7-8 a.m. at Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City
Feb. 15: Professional Services, 12-1 p.m. at Dancing Tomato Caffe in Yuba City
April 19: Professional Services, 12-1 p.m. at El Zarape Restaurant
March 16: Developers, 12-1 p.m. Sopa Thai Cuisine in Yuba City
May 18: Developers, 12-1 p.m. Sopa Thai Cuisine in Yuba City
Aug.17: Developers, 12-1 p.m. Sopa Thai Cuisine in Yuba City