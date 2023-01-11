YouCan1.jpg

Yuba City staff gathered with business owners and professionals at Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City early on Wednesday morning for the start of You Can with Yuba City, a new program designed to support area business owners, professionals, and developers interested in making connections and tapping into the city’s support network.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Opening up a business can seem like a daunting task to both new and prospective owners looking to wet their beak in the world of entrepreneurship. 

The mounting trail of permits, fees, licensing and more can quickly overwhelm first-time clients or those looking to re-establish themselves in the field. Even veteran owners can become confused when it comes to navigating new regulations and the inevitable hiccups associated with relocation and expansion. 

