Nearly two full weeks have passed since My Boba Spot in Yuba City announced that it was finally ready to open its doors to the public.
This hip new beverage spot specializes in boba or “bubble tea,” a beverage thought to have originated in Taiwan. Boba drinks come in a variety of flavors and are often characterized by the presence of tapioca pearls. These small black pearls offer the consumer a unique sip n’ snack experience, carving out a completely new category in the beverage market.
Bubble tea has become increasingly popular throughout the United States since the 1990s and new business owners Mark Calimlim and Natalie Gastar-Calimlim are now riding this wave straight into the Carriage Square shopping plaza of Yuba City.
“The first time I tried boba tea was about 10 years ago,” said Gastar-Calimlim. “I think the sweetness of both the tea and the drink is a really good combination. I’d never really had tea and milk at the same time before either, so I thought it was a very distinct flavor.”
Calimlim and Gastar-Calimlim met during their employment at Panda Express and their friendship soon blossomed into a marriage with two small children. Gastar-Calimlim still works as a manager for Panda Express in Elk Grove, but her husband has left his position as area manager to work on establishing their new shop.
“It was a big risk and we were definitely nervous,” said Calimlim. “I was very comfortable at what I was doing, I’d been doing it for 11 years so it was like second nature. But, for me, the benefit of opening our own place will be the impact we make and what kind of legacy we leave in the community.”
Having grown up in the area, Gastar-Calimlim recalled not having a lot of places to go to around town. She wanted to create something different that would attract a younger community and give them a safe space to hangout or do homework. Her vision has resulted in a laid back environment with plenty of table space and an earthy, fantasy setting with the idea of “swinging in the clouds.”
Two large indoor swings, capable of holding nearly 350 pounds, have become the center highlight for both adults and children alike. In the spirit of fun and family, the couple said they also plan on implementing more games and activities such as a paint night.
In the meantime, My Boba Spot will be working to establish its menu by introducing new flavors each month and holding community votes on which ones to keep. The current menu offers a classic selection of teas, flavors, and smoothies with a variety of added toppings such as jams, jellies, creams, puddings, bobas, or bursting bobas.
“A lot of our customers really like mixing the coffee, taro, or thai tea with cheese cream or egg pudding,” said Gastar-Calimlim.
The full menu can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/tzs8pd3k, with options to customize each beverage’s sweetness level.
For the Calimlim and Gastar-Calimlim, the name My Boba Spot was chosen as a means to signify ownership and encourage connection within the community. The four small boba pearls depicted in the company’s logo are meant to symbolize the four members of the family, who are now on their journey to becoming full-time business owners.
My Boba Spot is located at 551 North Palora Ave., Suite B, in Yuba City. Current business hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. daily with the intent to expand hours in the future.