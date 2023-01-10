Boba1.jpg

A child enjoys the swings and My Boba Spot in Yuba City on Jan. 4 during its opening week.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Nearly two full weeks have passed since My Boba Spot in Yuba City announced that it was finally ready to open its doors to the public. 

This hip new beverage spot specializes in boba or “bubble tea,” a beverage thought to have originated in Taiwan. Boba drinks come in a variety of flavors and are often characterized by the presence of tapioca pearls. These small black pearls offer the consumer a unique sip n’ snack experience, carving out a completely new category in the beverage market.

