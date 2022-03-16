The cast and crew of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Yuba City High School are eager to get back onstage and perform in the “normal” way again.
On Monday, students were given the green light to remove their masks for both classes and performances.
“We’re super excited,” said Victor Ridgway, who plays Schroeder in the musical. “It’s the first day we don’t have to wear masks while dancing and singing around. It makes everything so much easier.”
The pandemic closed the school’s 2020 production of “Hello Dolly,” which was revived this past year with a few casting tweaks and COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing masks. Now, with “Charlie Brown,” there are no limitations and things are moving forward as usual.
Cameron Kersting, a community theater veteran and freshman actor, said he feels very lucky to be able to do the show.
“There are a lot of high schools that haven’t been able to do their normal spring musicals,” said Kersting. “We’re really lucky to have Ms. (Linda) Robinson help us get through all of that. Her direction in all of this has been really great.”
But dropping COVID-19 restrictions wasn’t something the drama department could have foreseen. They had anticipated a smaller turnout to follow the dip in department enrollment post-pandemic.
“No one wanted to take drama,” said senior student and actress Grace Hessler. “We had a class of about 19 people and in past years we’ve had like 30. But ‘Charlie Brown’ has a smaller cast and people fit the characters well.”
Even with a smaller cast, director and Yuba City High School teacher Linda Robinson still found herself double casting and adding in “background parts” not included in the original script. These tweaks are part of what make this production unique and help to expand the actors’ range.
“It’s fun,” Ridgway said. “You get to learn the ensemble part and the main part.”
However, not all the parts are double-cast. Joshua Williams, 17, boasted of his first lead role as Charlie Brown. Aside from COVID, Williams said one of the biggest hurdles was in obtaining the rights to do the show.
”It took a while for our purchase order to go through,” Williams said. “So we haven’t been practicing with our live orchestra for very long.”
The cast has only rehearsed with the musicians for a little over a week, but things are sounding great. The cafeteria, which doubles as an auditorium, is spacious and the sound travels well. All the performers are mic’d, so audiences will be able to hear both the clarity and quality of the musical production.
Many of the show’s leads are played by senior students. For them, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be their fond farewell as they approach both graduation and adulthood.
Orchestral direction for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’’ is provided by Corey Kersting. Performances will be presented at the Yuba City High School Back-Lot Theater on Park Avenue between B Street and Franklin Avenue on Friday and Saturday evenings on March 18, 19, 25, 26, and April 1 and 2, at 7:30 p.m. Also, matinee performances will be presented on Saturday, March 26, and April 2 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or in the office at YCHS for $15 for evening performances and $10 for matinees.