Along with its ideal placement between many of California’s top places to visit, the Yuba-Sutter region’s rich soil and farming history can often be forgotten among the chain restaurants and fast food establishments that litter our modern culinary landscape.
In an effort to remind the community of just how special the land and its people are, Steven Dambeck of Yubakami has recently produced a series of farm-to-fork dinners that provide not just a high-quality meal, but also a sense of communal spirit that can be difficult to find outside of bustling and thriving urban areas.
“All of this is part of something bigger than me,” Dambeck said. “… I’m trying to attract community. I don’t care what a person’s political beliefs are. Sane people live in more interdependent ways. They know each other, they help each other out. They wave to each other. Food is what works in every culture I’ve ever seen. If a culture works, food is at every level.”
Even in communities that don’t have a lot of resources in economic terms, their wealth in their connections with food oftentimes leads to longer and healthier lifestyles, Dambeck said.
The local farm-to-fork dinners put together by Dambeck, which have occurred nearly once a month for the past few months, have taken place mostly at Frenchtown Inn in the Yuba County foothills, but they also have been held at area favorites such as The Brick in downtown Marysville.
While these dinners may seem a bit pricey – $100 per person – the overall quality of the food and focus on establishing new friendships could be considered priceless. Moreover, the dishes prepared are not only fresh due to their dependence on locally sourced ingredients, but are presented and taste like something you could only find at the finest Michelin star restaurants.
The chefs that have taken part in the farm-to-fork dinners include Joe Peirano, Salvatore Capuano and Paul Ladeira. Dambeck said Peirano, his primary chef, is more of a traditional chef. Capuano has more of a classical Italian style and Silicon Valley chef Ladeira puts a big emphasis on ingredients.
“Joe Peirano was a top chef in the Bay Area for 40 years,” Dambeck said. “He retired to come up to Browns Valley to raise a very special breed of horses. And now he wants to cook. He just can’t not cook. He’s fantastic for us. … We’re rich in chefs and they want to express themselves.”
And it’s not just the food. For Dambeck, the locally sourced wine is also a highlight of the meals.
“There are people here who would be completely dumbfounded and happy to know that this is one of the great wine regions in California,” Dambeck said. “So how do you make that happen? One of the things was the farm to fork. So we did a farm-to-fork meal where we matched wines with different courses. Suddenly, that becomes a way of demonstrating in a more controlled environment that these work.”
Along with the consumption of food and wine, participants in Dambeck’s farm-to-fork offerings also can experience the preparation of any given meal.
“Farm-to-fork participants are invited to help during all phases of meal preparation, and perhaps learn a kitchen secret or two from our chefs,” Dambeck said.
While coordinating chefs and locating the right ingredients may seem like the biggest challenges for Dambeck when organizing these dinners, actually finding a willing community looking to experience something a bit different is the real obstacle.
“If we could find 30 people every month that would be willing to spend $100 to come to a meal like that, we would absolutely do it every month,” Dambeck said. “We could do it in different places too. Frenchtown Inn is great, but it could be Marysville, it could be everywhere. The thing that takes me more effort than anything else is finding 30 people who want to go. If that were solved, absolutely we would do it every month.”
Dambeck said he also would like to explore a way to provide quality food for those who would find the $100 price tag too much of a luxury they could easily afford.
“It’s a living question. My existence isn’t driving farm to forks, it’s more driving farm to forks to achieve something else,” Dambeck said. “It’s a community. Farm to fork is a great baseline. … I’d love to see a baseline of 30 people who can afford that coming together once a month and having that experience. But I’d like to have little lighter notes at the top, really frequent.”
He said he would like to offer meals at these other kinds of farm-to-fork get togethers for $10 per person, rather than $100.
“We could do these other smaller events, which I would like to see happen in downtown Marysville, for example,” Dambeck said. “Maybe we could do them more ethnically. So that they have a Mexican feel to them or a Sikh feel to them.”
On Aug. 6, Dambeck will host his next big farm-to-fork dinner at Frenchtown Inn with the hopes of continuing a new tradition that was halted once, but hopefully not again anytime soon.
Dambeck said he previously held similar farm-to-fork dinners for two years nearly a decade ago.
“We actually succeeded. Our concept with farm to fork was to do it every month,” Dambeck said. “And the reason we wanted to do it every month is underlining farm to fork in Yuba County is this unbelievable thing that we produce interesting food 12 months out of the year. Even right up here in Oregon House, within a two-minute drive you can find oranges and apples. There’s very few places in the world where you can grow citrus and you also grow apples. There’s something special about this transitional zone we’re in.”
Dambeck said he hopes the success of his current farm-to-fork offerings will show the importance of the cooperative food hub that Dambeck and others are trying to make a reality for the farmers of the foothills.
“This wave 10 years ago of a group of people coming together cooperatively to build the next community, that wave is coming back again and that’s what’s sustaining the farm-to-fork movement right now,” Dambeck said.
While other regions may have farm-to-fork dinners, such as Sacramento, Dambeck said what sets Yuba County apart is its connection with farmers.
“Sacramento has really good farmers, really good chefs,” Dambeck said. “But the way I’ve seen their farm to fork organized is for the consumer. What we’re trying to do is have it actually be a farmer’s expression. … We’re focused on the farmer. We’re focused on what’s fresh this week. What are the crops in season and let’s build on that.”
The upcoming August dinner will showcase Richards Grass Fed Beef which is produced by the father-daughter duo Tom and Carrie Richards. Prepared by chef Peirano, the menu is expected to include carpaccio, oxtail with polenta, and grilled picanha roast, all chosen because of the in-season ingredients found locally.
“If you come to the farm to fork here in August, there’s going to be salads – they’re going to have lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers. But if you come to the one in November, it’s not going to have any of those things because they’re not grown then,” Dambeck said. “Does that mean you don’t have a salad? No, you’ll have a great salad. Like, around the Mediterranean around that time of year, salads have oranges and fennel and red onion and olives. So, in my mind, the key thing about farm to fork is you do it every month. You take what the land offers and then the chef has to find a way to respond to it. The beautiful part about that is you’re actually creating a cuisine.”
Tonight, a different kind of farm-to-fork offering will occur at Clover Cafe in Oregon House. Called a “Middle Eastern Feast” by Dambeck, the meal will feature food by Shahar Caspi. While the typical farm-to-fork dinners hosted by Dambeck usually run about $100 per person, tonight’s offering will be $65 per person and include wine.
Unlike the 30-person limit for his traditional monthly meals, Dambeck said he hoped as many as 80 would show up at tonight’s culinary event.
“I’d love to see 80 and I’d love to see fresh people,” Dambeck said. “... We’re all family.”
The menu will feature five courses: a spanakopita appetizer, 10 different salads, lentil soup and white bean soup, lamb kabob and chicken shashlik, and dessert that includes halva, watermelon, dried fruit and Turkish coffee or mint tea.
“What a great excuse for people to come together and laugh and get to see each other and sit at a table with people they wouldn’t necessarily share a table with,” Dambeck said.
To be included on a mailing list for future farm-to-fork dinners or for details on upcoming meals, email Dambeck at Steven@Yubakami.com.