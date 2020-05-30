Cole Shade is ready to get his driver's license, but he’s no stranger to being in a vehicle.
Shade, 16, of Yuba City, is among a group of teens who are set to get their licenses but he's already an accomplished shifter kart racer and has even used heavy equipment.
“I'm really excited to get my license," he said. "We recently moved to Yuba City and all my friends are in Colfax so it'll be really cool to be able to visit them."
Driving school owners are letting students know that the Department of Motor Vehicles is able to process applications and receive documents but some tests have yet to resume due to concerns with the ongoing pandemic.
Shade said he will also be visiting the GFC Racing shop in Marysville to help build, maintain and prepare carts for races, some of which can reach speeds of 100 MPH.
"I'm learning the rules of the road and it's surprising how much you have to pay attention to the other vehicles," he said. "From shifter karts, you learn car control so that's easy and the only time that it feels like you're at risk of getting in an accident is when you're around someone else who isn't following the rules."
Shade has already completed the required six hours of professional instruction from Premier Driving School in Yuba City and said he really enjoyed the experience.
"My instructor, Hannah Aceves, was really cool," he said. "She didn't try to micromanage things. She would point out mistakes in a calm way and she was fun."
Lauren and Scott Halliburton have owned Premier Driving School for almost 10 years and said things are different now, but students are always excited to get their license.
"Things are different now because we don't know when the DMV will start doing the behind the wheel tests again," Lauren Halliburton said. "A lot of students are getting their driving lessons done so that they're ready and we usually do a refresher course before the test but the parents will likely have to take care of that."
She said the DMV had a downloadable PDF on their website to help those preparing for the driver’s test called the Driving Test Criteria.
Halliburton said she's taking a lot of precautions amid the coronavirus uncertainty and is following county guidelines as well as those of the Driving School Association of California.
"We interview people beforehand, sanitize the vehicle and are only allowing two people in the car at once - the instructor and the student," she said. "We were one of the first areas where driving schools opened up so we're getting requests from people all over and we're not taking them if they're coming from an area that has high COVID numbers because we don't want to take the risk."
Manish 'Mani' Sodhi started teaching people to drive when he was 19 and has owned Local Driving School in Yuba City for about 20 years.
"We're taking lots of safety precautions by having all parties wear masks and gloves," he said. "We teach people how to sanitize the car and we even have a divider between the instructor and student."
Using a questionnaire sent by email, he also inquires with families ahead of time to see if anyone is sick but said, despite all the changes and challenges, he enjoys seeing people reach the driver's license right of passage.
"I've been doing it for so long and I really love working with kids and the stories they have," he said. "I've written stories on the blog on our website about teen driving and safety so that's always important."
Officer Dave Hernandez is the public information officer with the Yuba-Sutter Area California Highway Patrol and spends a considerable amount of time teaching teenagers the importance of safety on the road.
"We hope that through these educational efforts parents and teens will come together and plan to make good choices," he said, in an email. "Crashes as a result of reckless and distracted driving are preventable – please make the decision to put the phone down, drive with patience and always buckle up."