A local school got an up-close look at exactly what goes into an advanced knee and hip joint replacement on Thursday during a seminar at Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley.
It was also an opportunity for the robotics class at Riverbend Elementary School to visit its old pal “Steady Eddie,” the new name of the Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system courtesy of the class itself.
It was Aydan Long who named the robot after his friend, Eduardo, also known as Eddie.
He said his friend Eddie has yet to have much a reaction.
Long, 12, and his classmates won the opportunity to name the robot in a contest against a total 23 area elementary schools in the North Valley.
Thursday was the reward, and it was a day to learn more about the new and old processes for hip and knee replacements.
“I learned how it makes surgery better, how it’s implanted,” said Salamasina Hall, 13-year-old eighth grader from Riverbend.
Rocky Mann, 12, called both the manual and robotic processes a precision-like technique that is very sophisticated in nature.
He said he prefers the Steady Eddie approach, because it simplifies the process.
“Twenty years ago it was almost impossible,” Mann said. “Now it is reality. It’s amazing how it has evolved over the years.”
There were many interesting developments that happened on Thursday – not all of which were surgeon-related.
“I loved the food,” Elijah Rodriguez, 13, said.
The day started with a breakfast for the class provided by the hospital, then led to a station-to-station process of how robotic and manual joint replacements work.
Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Bob Burky, Dr. Harinder Dhanota, and Dr. Phil Huang contributed in the seminar, while Chief Administrative Officer Dennis Sindelar supervised the event.