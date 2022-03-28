Rounds of boisterous applause flooded the Yuba College gymnasium Monday as over 500 middle school girls cheered on the keynote speakers at the annual 8th Grade Girls STEM Conference.
STEM includes science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. These areas of education have consistently been underrepresented by women. In 2021, women comprised 28 percent of those employed in STEM-related jobs.
Preet Didbal, former Yuba City mayor and the first female Sikh mayor in the United States, led the charge in her speech on equality and opportunity for women in the workforce.
“If only half of the conversation is contributing to the best ideas, they aren’t really the best ideas are they?” asked Preet. “In fact, some of the best ideas came from women.”
Preet went on to cite a long list of important, yet unfamiliar female inventors who created things like windshield wipers, coffee filters, disposable diapers, and even water purifiers. These items have made a critical difference in the convenience of people’s everyday lives, but few stop to think about the ones responsible for them. Historically speaking, female inventors have often been overlooked and their contributions absorbed by male colleagues.
Preet asked the young women at the conference, “Who will be next to sit at the table and make decisions?” That’s a question that the American Association of University Women (AAUW) hopes to help answer. The 8th Grade Girls STEM Conference is sponsored by the Marysville-Yuba City branch of AAUW and made possible by volunteers like Martha Bunce. Bunce is a long-time community member and retired educator who has been serving with the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch for over 10 years. She was responsible for orchestrating the majority of the event’s speakers and presenters.
“When I was these girls’ age, the jobs that seemed to be available were teacher and nurse,” said Bunce. “If that’s the limit, rather than one of many, then that’s a problem. So one of the goals of this conference is to open up this huge, vast number of fields that women can be in and are in. To put the women up in front of the girls and say ‘here she is, she’s doing it, she’s passionate about it.’ It’s not only possible, it is. It exists.”
Bunce’s passion is palpable. She spoke about the vast support from women in organizations like California Fish and Wildlife and the National Women in Agriculture Association. Her tact has brought forth an outpouring of support. So much so that she’s even had to turn speakers down simply because there wasn’t enough time to include all of them. Bunce urged the importance of representation for women in STEM related fields. She recalled that during the end of a previous year’s event, a young student said, “I didn’t know somebody who looks like me could do this job.”
It’s that kind of feedback that drives Bunce to continue pursuing this type of programming.
“I can do it, they can do it,” said Bunce. “Get your feet underneath you, and go do it.”
Bunce said that the event takes about six to eight months to plan, and is usually about twice the size in attendance. But after losing volunteers, and in anticipation of COVID-19 regulations, organizers decided to keep it smaller just for this year.
Even still, 500 girls came from about 18 different schools within the Yuba-Sutter area. After listening to keynote speakers, they were able to attend a variety of informative lectures on various STEM-related professions. This included automotive, agriculture, forensics, engineering, and more. Some of the students knew exactly what they wanted to pursue and eagerly questioned the volunteer presenters on the specifics of their career. Others weren’t as sure on their future careers, and used the time to explore areas that interested them.
While many STEM careers are still male dominated, jobs in both criminal and animal forensics have started to turn the tables, experts said. Forensic science is now predominantly female. Anna Brewer, a senior criminalist for the U.S. Department of Justice, speculated that perhaps this is due to women’s innate attention to detail. Ashley Spicer, a senior wildlife forensic specialist, also agreed with those sentiments.
“It’s been a trend for a while,” said Spicer. “Even in our forensic graduate program, it’s almost all women. So it’s an interesting field to be switched over to women so much, which I find really fascinating.”
Meanwhile, Annie Nelson, a senior environmental scientist who specializes in oil spill prevention and the disposal of large deceased animals, said her career field is about “50/50” when it comes to the gender of those employed. Careers in the automotive industry are perhaps one of the most lacking when it comes to female employment. Automotive mechanics instructor Joy Wilcox explained the importance of computer technology in modern cars and how the STEM courses girls take now and in college can help prepare them for a career in this industry.
All the presenters seemed to agree that eighth grade is a critical time to start exploring the career fields students wish to pursue.
“The idea for today is to get something in your mind towards a goal for your future,” said Julia Goldwyn, a retired teacher. “From day one you gotta have a plan, so when you register for high school soon, you’ll know what track you wanna register for.”
For more information about the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the AAUW, visit mvyc-ca.aauw.net. Fundraising for the AAUW and the 8th Grade Girls STEM Conference comes from the local Garden Tour which will be held May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at mvyc-ca.aauw.net/garden-tour-tickets.