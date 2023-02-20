Aspiring artists and writers were honored with regional awards at the first in-person post-pandemic Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Scholastic Art & Writing Award ceremony held Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Across seven Northern California counties, 250 students were presented with awards in art and writing, according to Shawntay Arroyo, Arts in Education coordinator for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Arroyo said the top honorees were selected as American Voices and Visions nominees and will be invited to a national competition with an opportunity to visit Carnegie Hall in New York.
Five artists and five writers based out of Placer, Yolo, Nevada, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Sierra counties received the top honor and invitation to move onto the next step.
The students' work was based on a wide array of emotions and expressions: One honoree spoke about oppression in a native country, while another relived childhood memories.
Motivation can come from anything when it comes to creating art, Granite Bay High School student and American Voices nominee Sarah Yee said.
“It encourages me to use writing as a form of expression, self-care and a way to vocalize how you feel,” Yee said. “As a journalist, I tell a lot of other people’s stories, but writing is a way for me to tell my own story.”
Soraya Johnson, a Gold Key honoree from Granite Bay, based her award-winning journalistic article on the story of Holocaust survivor Celia Kener.
Johnson, whose family roots are in Iran, feels it is important to give those silenced for whatever reason a voice and a chance to be heard.
“Writing has been a compulsion for me and a way for me to understand the world and understand my own emotions,” Johnson said. “It’s really important for me to amplify the stories of oppressed individuals, especially my family coming from Iran – a place where you can’t express your views – I feel like it is my obligation to amplify others whose stories are often forgotten.”
Johnson is also active in her community and uses her voice to publish critical essays and persuasive memoirs, many of which have been published nationally.
One of the award-winning poets, Granite Bay student Amre Abumarkhieh, won a Gold Key for his poem “The angels who steer motherhood,” which is based in part on the love and admiration that he has for his own mother and grandmother.
“I enjoy using poetry as an expression of the truths that I observe in my life,” Abumarkhieh said.
A few of the local top award recipients came from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. The writing winner, Salma Antonia Alfaqeeh, published a prose poem titled “hija del nopal,” that was based on a portrait of someone’s life dreams coming true.
Alfaqeeh has won multiple awards and will move onto the national writing competition.
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts student Devon Giardini was one of multiple American Visions winners, who expressed their views of the world and society via the canvas.
Giardini said her painting is based on the unsung national women heroes who were never recognized sufficiently by society.
In her presentation, Giardini called these women “brave, intelligent women normally overlooked.”
Giardini’s motivation comes, in part, from her 20-acre home in Bangor – a place that she routinely walks, painting objects of intrigue.
Kimberly Dobson and Hope Cross were also honored as American Visions recipients at the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture presentation.
The regional awards were judged by a local art and writing panel.
According to Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, scholastic awards alumni include Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Robert Redford, Joyce Carol Oates, and many others.
For a young artist or writer, earning a scholastic award is often viewed as the first official moment of validation that can lead a lifelong commitment to creativity regardless of any chosen career path, the organization stated.