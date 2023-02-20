Artsawards2

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts student Hope Cross displays her artwork that received an American Visions regional nomination during the first in-person post-pandemic Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Scholastic Art & Writing Award ceremony Saturday at the Sutter Theater in Yuba City. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Aspiring artists and writers were honored with regional awards at the first in-person post-pandemic Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Scholastic Art & Writing Award ceremony held Saturday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

Across seven Northern California counties, 250 students were presented with awards in art and writing, according to Shawntay Arroyo, Arts in Education coordinator for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

