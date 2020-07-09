The lights are back on at The Acting Company theater
After months of a dark stage, The Acting Company will return this weekend with the opening of “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice.”
“The greatest romance in all of English literature gets a wacky, rhyming makeover when the Bennet girls have a chance to meet well-to-do gents at the Ding-A-Ling Prance Dance,” read a statement on The Acting Company’s website.
Directed by Jeff Graham, the play will stage Saturday matinee performances July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
But many of the other shows on the theater’s 2020 schedule will see a much different fate.
According to a release penned by Debbie Collier, president of The Acting Company, the 2020 Main Stage productions of “Ah, Wilderness!,” “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” “Mary Poppins,” “Into the Woods,” and “Bus Stop,” as well as the Magic Theater production of “A Very Merry Musical Switcheroo,” have been postponed until the 2021 season due to current orders from the state and Bi-County Health officials in an effort to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only other show that will go on this year, as of this week, will be “Miss Nelson is Missing,” which has performances scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
“The cast will perform with protective face shields and will adhere to social distancing,” said Collier.
Graham said the rehearsal process for “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice,” has been the longest and most involved process he has ever been involved with.
“We have been working on this show, both in person and virtually, since our auditions at the beginning of February,” said Graham. “This cast has been amazing, rolling with the bizarre changes in the world with COVID and how it affected the rest of their lives as well as how it affected this show. We have had to make a few casting changes during that period, but the vast majority of our original actors are going to be performing for you now.”
Graham said in the midst of the current pandemic, it is problematic for theaters like The Acting Company to operate.
“So, to both try to help make ends meet, give our talented folks an outlet for their creativity, and to give you something you might enjoy watching, we have instituted these online/virtual shows,” said Graham.
While the theater now offers On Demand, virtual viewing options, audiences will still be able to view the shows in person but seating at the theater will be limited and reservations are strongly encouraged. All audience members will also be required to wear facial coverings for the duration of the show.
General admission tickets for “A Seussified Pride and Prejudice,” cost $10 and tickets for those ages 18 and under are $5. On Demand video tickets can also be purchased for $10-25. Tickets may be purchased online by emailing info@actingcompany.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org.
Tickets can also be purchased at The Acting Company box office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, on Monday through Friday from noon until 2 p.m. The box office is closed on holidays.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 751-1100, email info@actingcompany.org or visit The Acting Company’s website.
– Lynzie Lowe,
What Do You Think?
What would take priority if it weren’t for COVID-19?
We’ve been asking Facebook friends, “what important issues are we ignoring or postponing until the virus is under control?” We asked for comments about issues, other than the pandemic, that are of greatest concern. A couple posts:
– Gary Baland: If we are data driven, then we should be using tracer data to determine the best course of action to reduce risk of the spread of this virus. And, if a restaurant is doing a good job of keeping us safe, then why not let them stay open.
To me what needs to have our focus is local sports and recreation activities. I would also like to see our children get back to school safely. I support our police, let’s make sure that we have a workable system that gives them the best tools possible to serve us.
– StevenTeri Olsgard: E Marysville road repairs. When and how will schools be open/ conducted. How to deal with the homeless camps like on Simpson Ln.