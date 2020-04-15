Property Taxes:
PGE notes payments to Yuba-Sutter governments
Pacific Gas and Electric Company recently paid $2.7 million in property taxes to Yuba and Sutter counties, due this fiscal year.
The company reported it paid $386 million for property taxes and franchise fee payments to the 50 counties, 246 cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure. PGE pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities.
“This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PGE.
Sutter County was paid $1.3 million property taxes, covering the period of Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020. Yuba County was paid $1.3 million. Colusa County received $4.5 million; Glenn County received $807,067.
– Appeal Staff Report
Resources Available:
Assemblyman James Gallagher, Republican from Yuba City, recently issued an outline of state and federal resources to help businesses and workers deal with the economic impacts of the pandemic.
He said constituents can get details on all the following items by going to www.COVID19.ca.gov.
– California issued a one-year reprieve from sales tax. Small businesses can take upwards of $50,000 as a bridge loan with no fines or penalties attached.
– The CARES Act, recently signed into law by President Donald Trump, enacted the Disaster Injury Loan program for small businesses.
The program provides $10,000 up-front as the application for the program is being processed.
It provides upwards of $2 million, paid back over 30 years with a 3.75 percent interest rate.
– The CARES Act also secured $349 billion of federal support for the Payroll Protection Program. The program aims to ensure businesses can continue to pay their employees throughout the crisis.
The program provides businesses up to $10 million providing that 75 percent of the money benefits employees and goes to payroll. Businesses that are closed can participate as long as employees continue to be paid. The program calls for a 0.5 percent fixed-rate fee. People can apply through an existing SBA 7(a) lender or through a federally-insured depository institution, federally-insured credit union and Farm Credit System institution that’s participating.
– If a business doesn’t qualify for either of the above programs, California has also moved $50 million to the California Small Business Loan Guarantee program for micro-lending opportunities.
Resources available for employees that have been impacted by COVID-19:
– Those who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus, should visit www.onwardCA.org for a one-stop resource to connect with life essentials, training and job searching assistance.
– Those who are unable to work due to having or being exposed to COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a Disability Insurance claim at www.edd.ca.gov.
– Those who are unable to work because they are caring for an ill or quarantined family member with COVID-19 (certified by a medical professional) can file a Paid Family Leave claim at www.edd.ca.gov.
– Those whose child’s school is closed and have to miss work to be there for them may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits.
For more information, visit www.edd.ca.gov.