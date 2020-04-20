Area school officials grapple with grad plans
Graduation time is fast approaching. And it’s still far from clear whether the pandemic will allow for any sort of public ceremony anytime soon.
A quick survey of some of the school districts in the area revealed that most districts just don’t know yet what they’ll be doing.
Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi said they’ve discussed several “creative ways” to celebrate the class of 2020. They’re just waiting to see how shelter-in-place orders might evolve.
Meanwhile, Nicole Newman, superintendent of the Wheatland Union High School District, said there’s no question about it: there will, at some point, be an in-person graduation ceremony of some sort.
“Virtual options will not be considered,” she said.
For a report on several area districts, see "Area high school graduations in a state of flux."
STATE OF THINGS:
Local leaders offer pandemic perspectives
Today: Tom Reusser, superintendent of the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
“What gives me hope during this challenging time is that as an organization, SCSOS has really stepped up to fulfill our three priorities: doing what’s best for kids, supporting our districts, and being a productive presence within the community,” Reusser said.
He said his staff has had an all-hands-on-deck mentality working to provide student services like counseling, special education courses, Feather River Academy and adult education.
“SCSOS Technology Department has continued to work with districts to ensure they have secure network connections, and support for internet access and software that SCSOS manages,” Reusser said. “Our Educational Services department has provided distance learning resources, content area collaboration meetings, and teacher support meetings via Zoom.”