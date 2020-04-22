The Basics:
Reminders about rules for sheltering at home
The state of California is currently under a stay-at-home order that’s in place until further notice, some essential activities exempted.
Some essential activities include tasks essential to health and safety (such as picking up medical supplies, medications, etc.,); picking up groceries and other necessary supplies; caring for a family member; and to perform work providing essential products and services.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, some of the essential services that remain open include gas stations, pharmacies, food (such as grocery stores, food banks, take-out and delivery restaurants), banks, laundromats and essential government functions.
Some of the services that are closed are dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public events and gatherings, and hair and nail salons.
For more information, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org, www.bepreparedsutter.org or www.covid19.ca.gov.
– Appeal Staff Report
Emergency food drive gathers 21 tons of food
The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force conducted an emergency food drive last week to help raise supplies for the local food bank and pantries that have experienced a recent uptick due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Over the span of several hours on April 17, community members donated a total of 42,639 pounds of food, as well as $31,220 in monetary contributions and pledges during the event.
The task force, which is being managed by the LEADership Yuba-Sutter class through the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, formed to assist local residents impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
In the past four weeks, the task force has raised more than 80 percent of their $100,000 goal through a variety of donors.
Yuba-Sutter families in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.feedingys.org or call the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force hotline at 645-2003.