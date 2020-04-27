Coronavirus symptoms
While most reported cases of COVID-19 are individuals who are able to recover at home, some have been hospitalized, according to www.bepreparedsutter.org. It’s wise to keep the symptoms in mind in order to act accordingly.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. It’s recommended that individuals experiencing those symptoms and who have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 call their primary care physician – but not go to the emergency room or their doctor’s office.
For reasonably mild symptoms, it’s recommended that people distance themselves from others in their homes, get as much rest as possible, take a fever reducer and keep hydrated.
For severe symptoms, contact a doctor.
For more information, visit www.bepreparedsutter.org or www.bepreparedyuba.org.
Burn permits in Yuba County
Residential-area burning in Yuba County must be done with a permit starting May 1, according to a press release from the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.
Only natural materials like leaves, tree trimmings and pine needles can be burned; household garbage is not permitted. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days; Yuba County residents can check the status by calling the Feather River Air Quality Management District at (530) 741-6299.
To apply for a permit online, visit https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ and then print the completed dooryard burn permit. Permit applications can also be obtained at local fire departments, but residents are encouraged to complete the application online to reduce coronavirus exposure.
See "Permits required for residential burning in Yuba County starting May 1" for more information about burn tips and safety.