Traffic down, speeding up in Yuba-Sutter
Law enforcement in the Yuba-Sutter area is reporting a decrease in traffic as a result of the state and local orders asking people to stay inside. Traffic flow is not tracked with data, but based on observations the Yuba City Police Department and California Highway Patrol said there has been a decrease.
But with fewer cars on the road, speeding citations have gone up. YCPD Lt. Sam Escheman said people being at home has helped the department with enforcement.
“More people are home right now which gives us more eyes out there to report speeding issues,” Escheman said.
– Appeal Staff Report
Two local testing sites, third on the way
There are still two coronavirus testing sites in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to www.bepreparedyuba.org. A third is reportedly on the way, but for now, people can use:
– Peach Tree Health, on the corner of Fifth and H streets, Marysville, does screening and testing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Call 749-3242, ext. 1408 and 1608 ahead of time so nurses can expect you.
– Ampla Health, 1000 Sutter St., Yuba City, does screening and testing 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Call 812-2031 first so the mobile unit staff can expect you.
You should call your doctor if you feel you should be tested for COVID-19. If the doctor can’t test individuals at their clinic, they will direct you to call one of the sites to discuss the doctor’s recommendations.
Russ Brown, Yuba County media and community relations coordinator, said Tuesday that information is coming regarding the expansion of testing in the Yuba-Sutter area.
For more information, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org or www.bepreparedsutter.org.
– Appeal Staff Report