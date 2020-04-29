Yuba River remains unsafe for swimming
As local temperatures are heating up, the temptation to jump in a local river or lake can be hard to overcome, but experts say it’s too early and too dangerous.
The South Yuba River Citizens League and government agencies warn that the Yuba River is still running too fast and too cold for safe swimming.
A SYRCL news release reported that most drownings occur in the spring when the weather is warm, but rivers are fast and cold. Officials report springtime drownings are completely preventable by staying out of the water during spring runoff.
SYRCL also reported that the Yuba River canyon is narrow in places and does not allow for mandated social distancing, so officials want residents to remain safe by reducing community exposure as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through human transmission.
Local officials consider implementing meal program for seniors
Yuba and Sutter counties are working to put into motion a plan announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver restaurant-prepared meals to seniors as a way to help them through the pandemic and provide a boost to local businesses.
During a briefing on April 24, Newsom laid out the plan to deliver three meals a day, seven days a week to seniors who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19, are in economic need, have been impacted by the virus or have a compromised immune system.
Restaurants and organizations that participate would be reimbursed up to $16 for breakfast, $17 for lunch and $28 for dinner, according to Newsom.
He said counties will determine who is eligible for the program.
The state partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the total program is authorized at $900 million, which includes the state, federal and local shares of the cost. Funding for the program lasts only until May 10, according to the office of Assemblyman James Gallagher.
“If the county is able to get the program up and running before it expires on May 10th, we will be doing so,” Yuba County Emergency Operations Manager Scott Bryan said.
He said the county has heard from one restaurant so far about participating. Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Operation President and COO Brynda Stranix said some local businesses participate in similar meal services such as Dine Around Town and Senior Nutrition Access Card programs.
Silver Dollar Saloon Owner Joe Ferrie said he’s not sure if his restaurant will participate in the governor’s program. He said if the stay-at-home order is eased and more people return to his restaurant, it will be difficult to handle those customers and also deliver meals.
“I think it’s a great idea to help out local seniors,” Ferrie said.
Ferrie said as more information becomes available he will make a determination as to whether the program will be cost effective for his business given the possibility of the economy reopening.
“It would have to be really worth it to take on another stressor,” Ferrie said.
Silver Dollar Saloon has provided 700 free lunches over the last 45 days and by Sunday will have distributed over 800 lunches, according to Ferrie.
Bryan said the timeline on when the program may start locally has not been determined. The county will have to take the time to determine seniors who qualify and background checks will be required for food delivery persons along with memorandums of understanding with restaurants.
“We will have to take into account the qualifications, which include age and income to name a few, so it will be on a case-by-case basis,” Bryan said of determining the eligibility of seniors.
