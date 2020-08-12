Marysville appoints interim city manager
The Marysville City Council hired Eugene Palazzo to be the city’s interim city manager, according to a Wednesday news release. The council held several special meetings to discuss filling the position, the latest taking place Tuesday night.
Palazzo has 31 years experience in government, working for the last eight years as the city manager of Galt. He retired in April 2019. Palazzo began working in Nevada County and has worked in several agencies in California including Folsom, Riverbank, Yuba City, South Lake Tahoe, Crescent City and Galt, according to the release.
“I am excited to assist the City Council over the next few months during the recruitment of a permanent City Manager,” Palazzo said via the release. “I have a passion to assist local government and a particular fondness for the city since my family moved here in 1981.”
He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor of arts in geography with a minor in business administration. Palazzo has focused on city administration, redevelopment, economic development and planning.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said in the release. “His focus will include maintaining the day-to-day activities, supporting department heads, updating the public and council regularly and leading the process of hiring a permanent city manager.”
On July 24, the council fired former city manager Marti Brown in a 3-2 vote. Brown had been city manager since Jan. 1, 2018.
Longest stretch of hot weather expected to hit area Friday
Outdoor activity participants beware: this summer’s longest stretch of hot weather is expected to hit the Yuba-Sutter area on Friday.
“The big thing with this heat wave is that it will continue for a prolonged period, continuing into next week” said Cory Mueller, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
According to Mueller, temperatures will start to climb today, with a high of 98 Thursday and a high of 100 anticipated on Friday.
Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave, said Mueller, with temperatures forecast to reach 105 before dipping down slightly to 102 on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, this is about 10 to 15 degrees above average temperatures for this time of year.
“The overnight lows are especially warm as well, with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-70s at night,” said Mueller.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the foothills through Monday but Mueller said the showers are anticipated at the higher mountain peak elevations.
“So if you have any weekend hiking plans be prepared for that,” said Mueller.
According to Mueller, temperatures will start to cool a bit mid to late next week but it will still remain fairly warm with above-average temperatures anticipated continuing into next week.
As a precaution for the stretch of hot weather, the NWS urges people to drink water, avoid strenuous activities from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., help elderly residents, kids and pets stay cool and plan to be in an air conditioned building when possible.
-Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com