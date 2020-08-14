Taking a night out in October
The Yuba City Police Department, as well as other public safety agencies around the nation, will be celebrating National Night Out in October, according to a news release from Katy Goodson, YCPD’s community policing coordinator.
The event typically takes place the first week in August, but was postponed due to COVID restrictions. Although it will look much different this year, the Yuba City Police Department has decided to go ahead with National Night Out Oct. 6 by asking neighbors to host very small gatherings of 10 people or less.
An option will be for families to drive through the police department parking lot between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Members of the department, along with McGruff the Crime Dog, will be there to say hello and hand out cool police swag.
The goal of National Night Out is the same: Build community relationships, unite against criminal activity, and connect with public safety personnel, Goodson said in the news release.
Everyone who registers their event will receive a visit from public safety personnel. All registrations must be submitted by Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
Also, YCPD is calling artists of all ages to participate in its first National Night Out Chalk Up the Sidewalk event. From Friday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 6, artists should display their best sidewalk and driveway chalk art skills by incorporating the 2020 National Night Out logo (go to the YCPD website) and the phrase “We are in this together.” Artists can then send pictures of their finished projects to kgoodson@yubacity.net with name, address and phone number. Winners will receive a prize donated by a local business and be announced on Oct. 7 via the Yuba City Police Department Facebook page.
Another component of the National Night Out festivities will be “Light up the Night Yuba City.” Residents will be encouraged to decorate their homes and blocks with holiday lights and decorations to show community spirit and send in pictures.
All submissions and questions can be directed to Goodson at kgoodson@yubacity.net or 530-822-4725.
Other area law enforcement agencies:
– Yuba County Sheriff’s Office currently is not planning an event.
– Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is planning an Oct. 6 observance. They usually do events in each district of the county but might limit that to a few or just one this year. If the event is canceled nationally they will still do some event.
– Marysville Police Department is having theirs on Oct. 6 if COVID restrictions have been lifted.
How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic
Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen:
When the pandemic began in March, Kevin Mallen had not yet replaced retiring CAO Robert Bendorf and was still serving as director of the Community Development and Services Agency. He said in March, he thought the coronavirus would be like other natural disasters that have a short intense period followed by recovery.
“It didn’t take long to recognize that the first wave of COVID cases sweeping our nation, and the world, was going to be a long slow wave (that we are still experiencing) and that response to COVID was not going to be like natural disasters,” Mallen said in an email.
Mallen started working as county administrator on Aug. 1 and said protecting the health and safety of the community is local government’s highest priority. That includes the physical health of the community along with its mental and fiscal health.
“Yuba County is focused on utilizing the CARES Act funds we are now receiving from the state to help address impacts COVID is having on our community,” Mallen said. “In addition to our public health response to COVID, the county will have programs that focus on supporting our businesses, nonprofit organizations, childcare, homeless, and food vulnerable.”
The county received a sixth of its allocation from the CARES Act on July 30 and will receive the remainder of the estimated $8 million between now and October. Mallen said county programs combating the effects of COVID-19 will be rolled out in the days and weeks ahead.
He said the longer the pandemic continues, the more important it will become to focus on how the community’s mental and fiscal health is being affected. Funds from the CARES Act can only be used until the end of this year.
“If there continues to be impacts to our community, as well as nationwide, from COVID into 2021, we will need action from the federal and state level to assist our local response to not only address the costs of the public health response, but also ensuring our community recovers fully,” Mallen said.
Aaron Palmer, Live Oak city manager:
With no clear end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer said the city is hoping for the best but planning to continue modified operations for the long term.
“I am striving to keep a level of service that the residents of Live Oak have come to expect,” he said. “At times it is difficult due to constantly changing staffing levels. Whether it is from having or being exposed to COVID-19 to staff members having to stay home to educate their children.”
Change is something all city managers have to deal with, he said, and he’s learned that the city needs to be adaptable to the evolving environment it finds itself in.
The biggest issues for the city is with staffing, the return of children to school and the lack of daycare for non-school-aged children.
“Many of the staff have young, school-aged children and they all will be educated virtually,” Palmer said. “This requires many of my staff to be at home with their children and therefore not able to be at work. This will make it difficult, at times, to provide the level of service to the residents of the city.”
His biggest concern is for the health and welfare of both staff and city residents, as well as what the state plans to do to balance its budget.
“The state of California is notorious for balancing their budget on the backs of the city and county governments,” he said. “Right now, the state has not indicated taking back such revenues (i.e. gas tax). However, I believe it is not a matter of if as it is a matter of when the state will start taking such funds and unfortunately the city needs to be prepared for such state raids.”
Live Oak residents have been holding up the best they can given the circumstances, he said. Many are tired of the isolation and wearing of masks, he said, but he also sees many residents out walking in the city parks and doing things that help them stay physically and mentally fit.
“I am encouraged by all those who do their best to maintain a sense of normalcy during so much uncertainty,” Palmer said. “The ability to have a positive attitude and always look for the good. This instills hope in me that the future has the opportunity to be great.”
Excessive heat warning in effect
What was already expected to be a hot weekend is now expected to be a little hotter, according to the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service.
“Extreme heat impacts are expected today through at least next Thursday as the longest stretch of hot weather of the season is forecast,” the NWS said in a news release.
Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the NWS, said an excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday of next week for the Central Valley, including all of Yuba and Sutter counties.
Chandler-Cooley said high temperatures in the valley will reach 102-106 degrees through the weekend and into Monday. The foothills will see hotter temperatures as well, with highs expected to reach 98-104 degrees.
Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the weather system, said Chandler-Cooley, with temperatures expected to reach 104-109 degrees in the valley and 100-104 in the foothills.
“Even at higher elevations in the mountains it is expected to be abnormally hot,” said Chandler-Cooley.
According to the NWS, the high temperatures will be around 10 to 20 degrees above normal most days.
Chandler-Cooley said the warmer temperatures cause concern for wildfires in the area because excessive heat dries out vegetation and while no strong winds are forecast, residents should be careful and cautious of activities that could cause a spark and subsequent fire.
During this stretch of excessive heat, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services cautions residents to follow important safety tips to avoid the serious consequences of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
According to a release issued by Yuba County, officials emphasize it is important to keep an eye on children and check in with elderly family and friends to make sure they are safe and cool during the next week.
“And don’t forget about your pets, as they are every bit as vulnerable to the soaring temperatures,” said Yuba County Officer of Emergency Services Manager Scott Bryan. “We are in for a very long haul with these high temperatures, and the most important thing people can do is take care of themselves and those around them. For the next several days, it’s all about drinking lots of water, avoiding strenuous activities from late morning until evening and making plans to stay in a cool place as much as possible.”
Those exposed to the higher temperatures should watch for indications of heat exhaustion or the more dangerous condition of heat stroke, according to he release. Recognizing the early indications of heat-related illness and then making an effort to cool down is important to prevent a loss of consciousness caused by heat stroke.
“If you or someone with you gets too hot and becomes dizzy, starts sweating excessively, becomes nauseous and gets muscle cramps, then it is important to get to a cooler place, drink water, and even consider taking a cool shower or applying cold compresses,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Phuong Luu. “If the symptoms become even more severe to the point you stop sweating, get a throbbing headache and your body temperature gets above 103 degrees, you are facing a serious health threat and need to cool down quickly and call 911.”
Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson Paul Moreno said no public safety power shutoffs are forecast in the next seven days anywhere in PG&E’s service area.
Moreno said the utility urges customers to have a family emergency plan ready, complete with instructions on how to safely exit home in case of an evacuation or other emergency, a safe place to meet away from the home and a “go bag” ready in case a quick evacuation is necessary.
