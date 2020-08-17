Wildfire prevention documentary now available on Amazon
A documentary inspired by a local filmmaker’s desire to raise awareness about wildfires is now available on Amazon.
Local filmmakers and arts educators Radu Sava and Rebekah Hood-Sava started work on the wildfire prevention documentary entitled, “Not If, But When: A Documentary on Solutions to Wildfires,” last year after multiple wildfires igniting just outside of the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Wildfires are becoming a global issue and California is one of the places that is hit the hardest because of its dry climate,” said Sava.
Sava – a filmmaker with over 20 years of experience – said that while working on a previous project, conversations with several fire experts opened his mind to the issue of fire prevention.
The documentary film takes an in-depth look at causes of wildfires, the various ways to implement fire prevention and discuss the benefits and drawbacks of each of these ideas.
“The film is based on interviews with leading experts from state, federal, and water agencies, community partnerships (and) grassroots organizations,” said Sava.
The film has been selected in several international film festivals, including the Sacramento Film Festival and Wild and Scenic Film Festival, and was screened several times in the Yuba-Sutter area before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sava said while they continue to engage with their audience through online events, they wanted to make the film as accessible as possible while receiving a small amount of compensation for the year-long filmmaking process.
“We all need to be part of the conversation and part of the solution,” said Sava.
– Appeal Staff Report
What do you think?
Market shoppers talk about coping
Yuba City’s certified Farmers Market on Saturday at the Townsquare fountain was jam packed with people walking around with their facial coverings on (mandatory) and enjoying the weekly offerings of local vendors.
The Appeal asked a selection of shoppers about life during the pandemic. This is the first of three parts:
Brett Meyer, 55, Yuba City:
Q: How are you coping with the pandemic?
A: I am trying to stay normal as normal can be. Dealing with the kids being home and having a disrupted schedule is probably the hardest thing. We have two 16-year-olds, one who is home from college right now and a daughter who had to forgo her graduation ceremony from college this year and postpone her wedding until next year.
Q: What is your advice as a parent for someone navigating through distance learning?
A: Be involved and don’t put them into a corner … Make sure to get them outside for a walk. It’s hard not having a movie theater or bowling alley to entertain them with. We’re talking to (our kids) more.
Q: Any silver linings?
A: Just knowing that this will pass. Yes, we want everything to be open, but it is teaching good life lessons to be more family oriented, together and to have faith in something greater than ourselves. Silver lining is appreciation for what we do have.
**
Kelly Meyer, 48, Yuba City:
Q: How are you coping?
A: There is a difference between happiness and joy, happiness is based on your circumstances so I am trying to point the kids towards joy (because) joy is being happy in any circumstance.
Q: How have you adjusted daily life?
A: It’s been difficult to keep the boys active. We have encouraged them to utilize Pokemon GO and sending them out. Our boys don’t cook so we gave them each one night a week that they could pick something to cook – one went great, the other not so well.
Q: How do you feel about wearing a mask in public?
A: It’s not comfortable, I don’t mind doing it. I mostly wear it out of respect for other people. I am not afraid because I can’t live in fear. To keep others safe I will wear the mask.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com