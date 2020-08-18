Thoughts about coronavirus
How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic
Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Ricky Samayoa, Marysville mayor:
He continues to be concerned for both the residents and businesses in the city during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa.
“It is important that we work together (in) beating the spread of this virus for the mental and economic health of our community,” Samayoa said. “I ask everyone to continue following the guidance of the county health department. I am also proud of how our small business community is taking on the challenge. Because they care about their employees and patrons, they have made the necessary adjustments to keep us healthy.”
He said priorities include keeping city staff safe, supporting regional efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the community and supporting small businesses.
Samayoa said he worries about people’s health, children’s education and local small businesses, but is encouraged by people’s willingness to support each other, families supporting their children through distance learning and businesses tackling the situation.
“If we work hard by following guidance from our health professionals, continue to take care of each other, I don’t see this continuing another six months. But if it does, we are gritty enough to come out of the other side stronger,” Samayoa said. “I have nothing but pride for our constituents. Marysville will come out of this stronger … I ask that we postpone large gatherings that cannot assure the safety and health of those attending.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com