Thoughts about the coronavirus
How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic
Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Sandee Drown, Downtown Business Assoc. and restaurateur:
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all Yuba-Sutter residents, but even more so on small business owners who have had to significantly modify operations in order to continue doing business.
Yuba City Downtown Business Association President and Happy Viking owner Sandee Drown said she feels more comfortable today knowing what she knows about the virus compared to back in March when the feeling was more of fear of the unknown. That being said, if the situation continues on for another six months, she doesn’t know where the business will be.
“We have taken a huge loss in revenue this year although we have made adjustments, but long-term our business can’t support this,” Drown said. “Our business model for our restaurant doesn’t support these new guidelines as we would have to reconstruct our building and our business. At some point this will dramatically impact us and we may have to make some tough decisions.”
The biggest challenge for her team has been in adapting to all the changes and guidelines imposed on restaurants. While there are many resources at their disposal, it can be tricky to navigate as they aren’t all in one place, and some contradict each other, which requires even more time and research.
“We are having food and supply challenges with getting product to run our business,” she said.
Her priorities are to make sure her team is as efficient with all aspects of the business in order to remain open and continue providing an income for employees and their families, including her own. She said it’s more important than ever for residents to continue supporting each other.
“We have the best employees and they have been incredibly supportive of all our creative decisions to keep our doors open and doing such a superb job with taking care of our customers in their new work environment,” Drown said. “Our customers have been so incredible to us. They continue to support us in whatever capacity we have to operate (outdoor dining in over 100 degrees) and have been very understanding with our new operations. We are lucky and very grateful.”
On top of the challenges faced inside the restaurant, there are also other social challenges that concern her. One being human trafficking, which she said has become the fastest growing industry and one that is happening within the Yuba-Sutter community. Another is the Zero Bail system that has seen some misdemeanor and lower-level felony detainees being released from jail to limit the number of inmates in facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.
“One of the toughest jobs out there is a police officer,” she said. “A career that you know every day you are risking your life for when you go to work. I appreciate them keeping my family and friends safe.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic and various challenges, she remains optimistic and draws encouragement from others.
“(I’m encouraged by) incredible acts of human kindness happening more so than ever,” she said. “It inspires me to want to do more.”
– Jake Abbott,
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture hosts ‘Women’s Leadership Conversation’
A panel of female leaders from the Yuba-Sutter region gathered virtually on Wednesday for a “Women’s Leadership Conversation,” organized by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
During the discussion held via Facebook Live, the panel took on the many challenges that women face today including educational inequality, poverty, the challenge of balancing a career and family and the societal changes that have occurred or need to occur to help women overcome hurdles.
Panelists included Marysville City Council member Stephanie McKenzie; Yuba City Council member Grace Espindola; Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson; Nicole Montna Van Vleck, president/CEO of Montna Farms; Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District; Dr. Kamara Graham, Emergency Department medical director at Adventist Health/Rideout; and moderator Narinder Dhaliwal, president of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Dhaliwal said the panel was put together by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture to recognize and celebrate the 100 anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, while giving local women in leadership roles the chance to join in the conversation concerning current women’s issues, look back at how women’s rights have evolved and discuss where they need to go in the future.
Among the many topics of discussion, the panelists addressed the importance of access to a strong education to create the foundation for success.
“The first step to changing the diversity in hiring pools and leadership pools is making sure that you have enough really well qualified people to do those things so I would just say that seeing women … reach higher through higher education is an incredibly positive step so that we will start to see more leaders that look a little bit more like us,” said Dotson.
Although Dotson said that more women than ever are attending college, the panel agreed that there is still a societal mindset that may discourage women from pursuing careers in historically male-dominated fields.
“Regardless of a woman’s experience or education or abilities, we go back to the patriarchal nature of the U.S. and the society that fosters the perception that women are often less qualified or less competent than men,” said Newman. “It’s very frustrating and many still believe that women are less worthy.”
The panel discussion ended with a discussion of what can be done as individuals and a community to strive for more equality moving forward.
“I think one of the biggest things that I’ve encountered quite a bit is that we need to stop teaching young girls, young women, that in order to get into leadership positions and to move forward in their career that they need to learn to be more like men,” said Graham. “And they need to learn to fit a mold where we all know that being women is a very powerful thing in itself and we have the ability to bring things to a leadership role that has been lacking for years. And often, having a combination of strong men and strong women that support each other will really make us raise the bar for everyone altogether.”
A recording of the livestreamed discussion is available on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Facebook page and can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=636265083660747&ref=watch_permalink.
– Lynzie Lowe,