Calling ducks in Colusa
Colby Stilwell of Willows says he paints a vivid picture in his head of an actual duck hunt before stepping onto the stage for a duck calling competition.
“I close my eyes and picture the ducks way off in the distance,” said Stilwell, an avid hunter and duck caller most of his life.
He continues his call by imitating ducks on the water eating, then when they leave, Stilwell said you have to blow louder to bring them back.
“It’s a big picture you paint in your head imagining the birds coming in, then taking off, then calling them back,” he said.
Stilwell did it better than everybody, repeating as California State and Butte Sink Regional champion for a second straight year Saturday at the 10th annual event hosted by Colusa’s Veterans Memorial Park.
Stilwell advances to the world championships in Stuttgart, Arkansas, for the longest running calling contest in history. Stilwell said it is scheduled for the end of November unless the COVID-19 pandemic forces organizers to cancel or postpone it this year.
As a return competitor, Stilwell said he’s mostly looking forward to going up against some of the best duck callers in the world.
“It’s a big duck hunting community,” Stilwell said.
So is Colusa, and Stilwell has been making the trek to one of the biggest calling events in the west since he was 12.
The organizers and sponsors, which include Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., were forced to modify the event this year due to the ongoing pandemic and public health crisis caused by coronavirus. It was condensed down to one day with zero outside vendors and a mask mandate due to the fact that Colusa is on the state watch list.
Stilwell wasn’t slowed down one bit by the circumstances, advancing through four rounds of duck calls to end up as a back-to-back champion.
Stilwell said the keys to a good winning duck call are as follows:
“A main street call is more like an instrument , you want to blow and show the judges everything you can do on the call, from as high as you can to as low as you can, volume-wise,” Stilwell said. “Blow it no mistakes and clean like an instrument (showing) good range of volume.”
The judges blindly score the contestants based on the pitch, range and control of the 90-second call routine performed by each competitor.
The crowd, which was significantly less this year due to the pandemic, is treated to a variety of sounds and pitches, sounding very similar to a live duck hunt scenario.
A couple veteran duck and pheasant hunters made the trip to Colusa on Saturday to witness the event.
Gary Rios of Sacramento was pleased to have it back under the circumstances. He said he appreciates each of the sponsors, especially Pat Kittle, who donated thousands of dollars this year due to the lack of sponsorships.
“Pat is struggling as a business owner like everyone else and is still putting this on,” Rios said. “It’s a great thing for the community, we drove an hour to get here.”
– By Jeff Larson,
Thoughts about the coronavirus
How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic
Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Bob Woten, Live Oak mayor:
With most of the anxiety surrounding the unknowns of COVID-19 having subsided since the onset of the pandemic, Live Oak Mayor Bob Woten said he’s taking the situation day-by-day.
“As a city, we hope that we can open things back up and for schools to open back up and relieve some of our employees’ situations that are happening because they either don’t have daycare or they have to stay home and homeschool,” Woten said. “That’s created an issue with staffing for the city because we are having difficulties covering all of the hours that we want to be open. As long as we are keeping the death toll down and doing what we can to protect ourselves, I’d like to see us open back up.”
Woten said he has attended several different churches that have resumed operations, which has brought him and other congregants a level of comfort and hope for the future. He said the churches have proven they are capable of keeping members safe during services.
As for businesses, he said it’s been difficult but business owners have been resilient and willing to adapt to the changing protocols and guidelines, including himself – Woten owns the Pizza Factory in town.
“It seems that the businesses that have been able to stay open are doing OK, but there are other types of businesses in town that I don’t know how they could sustain if this situation continues for another six months,” he said.
While city residents are understandably frustrated by the situation, he said he hasn’t seen anyone giving up and that spirits remain high. One thing he has been encouraged by throughout the ordeal is his community’s resiliency and willingness to continue on despite the unknowns.
“I’m waiting for this to break, and I know it will break soon and we’ll see our way through this,” Woten said. “That’s what I’m hopeful about, that this is going to end soon. I’m encouraged by our community. We have a lot of good people here.”
– Jake Abbott,
**
Sajit Singh, Williams City Council member:
Although he had grave concerns and fears about COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, he is not as fearful today even though his chances of contracting the virus are now higher, said Williams City Council member Sajit Singh.
Singh said he remains focused on making sure the community is educated about how to slow the spread of the virus as well as the necessary steps that need to be taken should someone contract COVID-19.
“I’m encouraged by the majority of the populus wearing masks and social distancing – it has taken time, but people overall are taking this seriously,” said Singh.
According to Singh, social gatherings were the reason for the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Colusa County and while cases are now trending downward because more people are complying with Health Department guidelines, Singh said he has concerns about the continuation of these practices moving forward.
“When our county opens back up, I’m worried people will become complacent and disregard washing hands, social distancing, and wearing masks,” said Singh. “Stopping the spread is most effective when all three are practiced.”
Singh said the community of Williams has been adapting to the new guidelines while going about their lives the best they can, with many in the agriculture industry working long hours during the season and other local salons, restaurant and retail stores workers uncertain about when and if they are able to get back to work.
“Regardless of what anyone thinks about COVID; washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks are small sacrifices to open back up,” said Singh.
– Lynzie Lowe,