Giving back
Efforts to stock two clothes closets underway
Fundraising efforts are now underway to construct and stock two clothes closets in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Led by members of Leadership Yuba-Sutter, a leadership development program, closets are planned at Ella Elementary School in Olivehurst and Bridge Street Elementary School in Yuba City to “allow students from families with financial challenges to discreetly pick and choose the clothes and basic necessities they need and are proud to wear.”
According to a release issued by Leadership Yuba-Sutter, the two sites are anticipated to be in place and open by the end of the year.
“Which would be perfect timing in the event that schools reopen,” it was stated in the release.
The combined cost to get both sites up and running is estimated at $20,000, according to the release, and costs will cover building walls and storage shelves at the facilities in addition to stocking both sites with a variety of clothing and supplies.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money to fund the two clothes closet sites and can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yubasutter-clothes-closet.
The campaign will run through September.
“Having clean clothing is important to self-esteem and the ability for children to focus on education,” it was stated in the release. “It is the group’s hope that by improving … access to clean clothing for these students, problems with absenteeism and low self-esteem will be lessened at both of these schools.”
For more information about Leadership Yuba-Sutter, visit https://www.yubasutterchamber.com/leadership-yuba-sutter.
Thoughts about coronavirus
How local leaders analyze the situation during a pandemic
Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.
Rick Millhollin, Hands of Hope executive director:
He’s been as positive as can be, given the circumstances, said Rick Millhollin, executive director of Hands of Hope.
“I believe we all need to take care of each other and while everyone might not agree with certain measures that have been implemented, playing it safe is not a bad thing for anyone to practice,” Millhollin said.
He said operations at Hands of Hope have been “business as usual” except for the number of clients they are able to have in the building.
“So far we have been lucky,” Millhollin said. “If this continues, we will continue to do our best to serve those who come to us for service to the best of our ability.”
He said the primary issues and effects he has seen include people’s response to, “or disdain of,” safety protocols along with trying to keep staff and clients reassured that they are doing their best to address the COVID-19 situation in daily attention to sanitation and safety protocols.
Millhollin said he is kept up at night by the fear of what would happen if they have a widespread case of positives among staff or clients.
“Having to shut our doors would affect the entire homeless community and the work we do with many local partner agencies,” Millhollin said. “I am encouraged by the fact that we see far more asymptomatic cases than symptomatic. While it is still highly stressful, especially for me as I am in the at-risk group due to pre-existing health issues, I feel encouraged that many get it without a high degree of side effects, as of this moment anyway.”
He said he believes there should be more disclosure as to how positive cases are being tracked and how contact cases are found and handled.
“Also, we need to find ways to continue to support the small businesses in our communities,” Millhollin said. “We lost a great local small business this month because of COVID and they were a big part of our annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser 5K/10K Run, which we will have to do virtually this year because of the COVID.”
– Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com