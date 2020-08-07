Object Lessons: Moo Lung is main attraction at the Bok Kai museum
Editor’s Note: Object Lesson is an occasional series of features connecting area residents with local history by examining items in the collections of local museums.
Perched in a display case befitting the first ceremonial dragon brought to the states from China, Moo Lung, after a couple years in other parts of the country, made its return to Marysville in 2016.
The Bok Kai Temple Museum has been closed to the public in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but museum organizer Tony Young said he hopes to reopen the doors as soon as they are able to.
The 132-year-old dragon first appeared in Marysville’s Bok Kai parade in 1888 after being shipped from China that year and was a staple of the festivities each year until 1916.
The dragon made one more appearance in Marysville’s 1930 parade and was featured in the 1937 San Francisco parade before traveling the country to be featured in other Bok Kai celebrations, said Museum project manager Heather Young.
In 2014, Moo Lung underwent a complete restoration before being put on display at the New York Historical Museum. After a stint in Portland, Ore., the dragon was shipped back to Marysville in May 2016. The dragon’s bamboo jaw has been reconstructed, peacock feathers replaced and the original kingfisher feathers cleaned.
Now the centerpiece of the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville, the dragon is one of the many artifacts that has been on display since the facility opened its doors earlier this year.
The intricate, detailed dragon head is made of paper maché, silk, hand blown glass and kingfisher feathers and weighs 100 pounds.
“Unfortunately, everything at the museum has been at a standstill with everything that is going on,” said Young.
When regulations allow, the museum will be open on weekends, operating under the same hours as the Bok Kai Temple.
The Bok Kai Museum is located next to the temple at First and D streets in Marysville.
– By Lynzie Lowe,
Tales in Time: Recollecting life in the Tropics as a young soldier in WWII
Long-time Marysville and Yuba-Sutter resident and historian Dick Marquette takes a break from describing the local scene back in the day, and gives an account of his stay in the Philippine Islands during WWII.
“In my last article I wrote a few things about life before and some during the Great War, although my original intent may have been to write of my impressions upon my return to the states. I intend to do that, however, I feel I should share with you of life and times in the Tropics – a time of life I would never forget.”
Marquette managed to enlist as a 16-year-old and remembers island life. Read more of his account in the Family and Friends pages located in the B section.
What Do You Think? Is voting by mail really going to be an issue?
We were curious and asked our Facebook friends what they think about voting by mail.
We asked, “Is it a legitimate concern; or is too much being made of the issue?” A couple responses:
– Crystal Diaz-Mullanix: If I have to stand in a line to get into a grocery store, then I can stand in a line to vote!
– Raman Thiara-Maan: I’ve been voting by mail since I was 18 and I have no problem voting by mail. I feel safe by voting by mail instead of going to a voting place.
More opinions on the matter are presented on today’s Open Forum page.