Group gets matching tattoos in support of domestic violence victims
To support domestic violence victims, a group of women from the Liv On Foundation recently got matching butterfly tattoos.
“The butterfly design came about because beauty can come from ugliness,” said Anna Rogers, founder of Liv On.
Named in honor of Sutter native Liv Harrison, Rogers founded the organization after her best friend Julie’s daughter (Liv) was murdered while trying to leave an abusive relationship.
Harrison, 19, was stabbed at least 28 times by her boyfriend at his Indianapolis home on Nov. 18, 2018.
According to Rogers, Harrison was preparing to leave the abusive relationship when she returned home for Thanksgiving that year – a trip just days away that she never got to make.
Rogers said her Sacramento-based tattoo artist, Alycia Harr, saw a video she had made to introduce the organization and its cause and was inspired by the butterfly logo.
“Through her tears, she immediately asked me if I was going to get that as a tattoo,” said Rogers. “Not only did she think it was a good idea – but she volunteered to do any butterfly tattoos on people for a great price.”
Rogers shared the invitation with Harrison’s friends and family during a celebration held in honor of her 21st birthday and since then there has been tremendous interest.
“People not even connected to Liv have asked me to get one because domestic violence affected their lives too,” said Rogers.
Rogers and a group of five others got their tattoos in late November and another 11 people are scheduled to get a butterfly tattoo in the coming weeks, said Rogers.
According to Rogers, the organization has been slow to get up and running at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but word is spreading.
The nonprofit recently partnered with Yuba Sutter Victim Services to bring action for those in domestic violence situations – including safe housing, wellness, information and resources, financial support and transportation.
“We want to do this the right way – not rush and miss important aspects,” said Rogers.
Rogers said the campaign has reached people as far away as the United Kingdom, and once the pandemic subsides, a woman that sent Rogers her own testimonial plans to start a Liv On chapter there as well.
Although Rogers said it hurt to get the ink done, it gave her a new perspective.
“I kept reminding myself that pain means I am lucky enough to be alive,” said Rogers. “How blessed am I? I think about Julie missing her daughter. I think about Liv in her last moments and how terrified she must have been.”
Rogers said the next step for the organization is to finalize their website and begin the process of reaching out to the Yuba-Sutter community to spread awareness.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LivOnFoundation.org/.
Runners participate in virtual 5K in memory of Colusa County native
Nearly 100 people across the nation banned together virtually on Saturday for a 5K run to support women’s health and to remember the life of a Colusa County native who lost her battle with colon cancer three years ago. It would have been her 38th birthday.
Sadie Ash, founder of the Colusa-based nonprofit organization The Farmer’s Daughter, said the run was created by herself, Kimberly Barrow and Rebecca Finnen, all natives of Colusa.
“We chose to do a run to support women’s health, specifically colon and colorectal cancer in honor of my sister Laurel Ash Stevens,” said Ash.
According to Ash, Laurel was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2013 at the age of 30.
“She battled for four years, and passed away in May of 2017,” said Ash. “During her fight, her family and friends learned so much about colon cancer. It is the second leading cancer death behind lung, and one out of five patients is between the ages of 24-50. This was a shock to all of us, as it isn’t something you hear of often, and normally associate with the elderly.”
According to Ash, the goal of the inaugural run was to raise money to benefit Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Butte and Glenn counties.
“We want to work with local doctors and hospitals to promote early testing and detection,” said Ash.
Of the 92 people involved, Ash said runners as far away as Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas, Florida, Rhode Island and Baja, Mexico, participated, as well as several others throughout the state.
“We were able to raise $2,600, which is a great feat for a virtual run,” said Ash.
According to Ash, organizers had originally planned to host an in-person run in Colusa with a health and wellness fair planned to conclude the event.
“All that changed with the state’s restrictions over the last seven months,” said Ash. “In July we made the call to make it a virtual run. With this change, we encouraged participants to run, walk or ride their bikes. The goal was to get people outside and moving.”
Ash said the decision to switch to a virtual run was two-fold, with the longevity of the event in mind.
“We believed that if we could make this a fun and engaging virtual run for 2020, we would have a lot of excitement and enthusiasm for 2021,” said Ash.
Ash said due to the online format, there were no race winners this year.
“The community and the memory of Laurel were the winners,” said Ash. “We were able to raise awareness and funds to benefit colon cancer awareness and early detection.”
The Farmer’s Daughter organization was founded earlier this year after Ash, Barrow and Finnen met at the end of 2019 to plan a 5K race in honor of Laurel, but soon realized that there was a bigger need within the community of Colusa County and beyond.
Ash said the nonprofit was named after Laurel because, as the sixth generation of rice farmers, she was the ultimate farmer’s daughter, much like many other women in the community.
“The Farmer’s Daughter is in all of us,” it was stated in a release from the organization. “She is your mom, wife, sister, cousin and daughter.”
