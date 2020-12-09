Carols and trees at Christmas fair this Saturday
The Teegarden Event Center will host a Christmas Fair on Saturday.
The historic house will be decorated in a “Christmas Past” theme, carols will fill the air and there will be a live tree decorated with popcorn strings, gingerbread men, etc., according to the center’s website.
The event will include a Christmas bazaar with local merchants selling their arts and crafts.
There will also be a gingerbread house contest.
Children and adults are welcome to submit their work by noon – winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
Santa Claus will also be waiting to hear holiday wishes (photographs with Santa are available for an added fee, according to the website).
For $5, people can get Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and more, along with a take-home craft ornament.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City.
For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
Prizes available for those who shop local
With a little creativity, local boosters are looking to reward hometown shopping.
The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is partnering Tri Counties Bank to host the “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Shop” campaign.
According to a press release, when people shop local, they will be entered to win prizes – including a grand prize of $500 to spend at locally-owned businesses.
“We are proud to partner with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to support our local businesses,” said Cicely Wallace, Yuba City branch manager for Tri Counties Bank. “Small businesses are at the heart of our communities and we encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season.”
To enter, shoppers need to save receipts when they shop or get food products at locally-owned businesses in Yuba and Sutter counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 22.
They then: send the Chamber of Commerce a copy of the receipts by 5 p.m. Dec. 22; or visit www.yubasutterchamber.com to “enter to win” and submit receipts; or visit the Chamber, 1300 Franklin Road, Yuba City, with the receipts and they will make a copy.
Each receipt dated between Nov. 28 and Dec. 22 from a local business will be an entry.
The drawing will take place on Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. and the chamber will contact winners by email no later than Dec. 23 at noon.
“When you shop and eat at our small businesses, you are supporting someone’s dream. Keeping it local also supports our local economy and community,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Chamber.