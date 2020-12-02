Salvation Army makes room for classroom space
The Salvation Army Depot Family Crisis Center recently converted space at its facility in Marysville for classroom instruction and hired a childhood educator to help families experiencing homelessness during COVID-19.
The converted space provides a location where students can access Wi-Fi for remote learning. The classroom space also benefits parents who would typically receive mental health or addiction care treatment while their kids were in traditional school. The conversion was possible in part from funding provided by Sutter Health.
“COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of our world. However, there are still needs within our community that remain, like finding access to education, healthcare and addiction support for those in need,” said Salvation Army Major Julius Murphy in a press release. “The pandemic has only made those challenges more difficult. We are grateful to partners like Sutter Health that consistently invest in our communities and that show flexibility when circumstances and needs change for our program participants.”
The new resources are currently benefiting nine children and four families in the Yuba-Sutter area. The space has also supported family members who are largely in frontline service positions and unable to find alternative daycare solutions for their children.
In June of this year, Sutter Health invested in Hope NOW, which is a homeless prevention program for individuals in the area who are successfully exiting Salvation Army’s emergency shelter program, Rapid Rehousing program, Hope Vista transitional housing facility or Campfire Disaster Care Program. When COVID-19 started to impact the program’s families in new ways, Salvation Army and Sutter Health worked together to convert a portion of their original investment to help with the classroom project.
The children meet daily for six hours, during which they receive food and educational support and participate in recreational and craft activities. The program has been operating for more than a month and has seen 185 student attendances, 370 lunches/snacks, and nine family case management meetings.
“As a not-for-profit organization, Sutter Health reinvests in the communities we serve. That means our work goes beyond the traditional healthcare we give inside the walls of our hospitals and care centers. Our approach helps improve the health of the greater community,” said Dennis Sindelar, chief administrative officer of Sutter Surgical Hospital - North Valley, in a press release. “We appreciate the opportunity to form strong partnerships that support impactful programs, such as Hope NOW, which helps meet our communities’ most pressing needs.”
More local markets sell flavored tobacco than fresh produce
Recent research indicates more markets in Yuba and Sutter counties sell flavored tobacco products than fresh fruits and vegetables.
The findings were recently released from a survey concerning the availability and marketing of tobacco products, alcohol, and condoms, as well as healthy and unhealthy food options in California stores that sell tobacco, according to a press release.
The Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community survey, sponsored by health departments and advocacy groups is the largest scientific survey of its kind in the state and builds upon previous research released in 2014 and 2017 to look at changes in the availability and marketing of the studied products over time, according to the press release.
Information collected from nearly 8,000 randomly selected licensed tobacco retailers in all 58 California counties included convenience, gas, grocery, liquor, drug and tobacco stores.
One of the goals of the survey was to examine the accessibility and marketing of healthy and unhealthy products to youth, according to the press release.
According to the data, 91.1 percent of stores surveyed in Sutter County sell flavored tobacco products – such as e-cigarettes, little cigars and chew – compared to 62 percent that sell fresh fruits or vegetables.
In Yuba County, 90.3 percent of stores sell flavored tobacco products compared to 58.1 percent that have fresh fruits or vegetables.
In Sutter County, there was a decrease in the availability of chewing tobacco (82.3 percent in 2019 compared to 89.5 percent in 2016); single little cigars/cigarillos (72.2 percent in 2019 compared to 73.7 percent in 2016); and vaping products (59.5 percent in 2019 compared to 71.1 percent in 2016).
There was an increase in the availability of little cigars/cigarillos (89.9 percent in 2019 compared to 89.5 percent in 2016) and flavored tobacco products overall (91.1 percent in 2019 compared to 89.5 percent in 2016).
In Yuba County there was a decrease in stores selling chewing tobacco (80.6 percent in 2019 compared to 88.4 percent in 2016); little cigars/cigarillos (93.5 percent in 2019 compared to 95.3 percent in 2016); single little cigars/cigarillos (77.4 percent in 2019 compared to 81.4 percent in 2016); vaping products (71 percent in 2019 compared to 72.1 percent in 2016); and flavored tobacco products (90.3 percent in 2019 compared to 95.3 percent in 2016).
In Yuba County, 35.5 percent of surveyed stores and 30.4 percent in Sutter County have tobacco marketing in “kid-friendly” locations, such as near candy or toys or under three feet from the floor.
“The findings show that while we have made some progress in combating tobacco, our community’s youth are still surrounded by unhealthy choices and messages in the retail environment,” Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said in the press release. “Tobacco advertising should not be somewhere that is meant to be seen by kids. Overall, we need a better balance of healthy choices in our stores.
“This information is important to examine because the three leading causes of death ... are from coronary heart disease, cancer and stroke – we can largely prevent them by eliminating tobacco use, limiting alcohol use, eating healthy and being physically active.”
The continued availability of flavored tobacco products is of particular concern because four out of five youth who have used tobacco started with a flavored product, according to Carin Watts, Yuba County Health and Human Services.
“Flavors are the tobacco industry’s recruitment tool to hook new customers,” Watts said in the press release.
“... We have an important opportunity, now, to make sure our stores offer healthier options. The Yuba County Community Health Action Team (CHAT) meets bi-monthly to help facilitate those community changes. We are always looking for concerned community members to help guide those changes that can impact health.”
The survey also found:
– In Sutter County, 64.6 percent of stores surveyed sold sugary drinks at check out while 51.6 percent of surveyed stores in Yuba County do so. According to the press release, California teens consume the equivalent of 39 pounds of sugar each year from sugary drinks.
– In Sutter County, 84.8 percent of surveyed stores sold condoms – 54.4 percent sold them on unlocked shelves. In Yuba County, 90.3 percent of surveyed stores sold condoms and 61.3 percent sold them on unlocked shelves.
According to the press release, in 2018 the state saw a significant increase in bacterial sexually transmitted diseases – such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.
For full state and county-specific data and more information on the campaign, visit www.healthystoreshealthycommunity.com.
**
Colusa County
The Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community survey showed that 86.1 percent of stores surveyed in Colusa County sold flavored tobacco products other than cigarettes while 36.1 percent sold fresh fruits or vegetables.
It also showed that 30 percent of the surveyed stores in the county have tobacco marketing in “kid-friendly” locations – such as near candy or toys or under three feet, according to a press release from Colusa County Public Health.
Other findings in Colusa County include:
– Flavored tobacco products are sold in 80 percent of stores surveyed near schools.
– More than 80 percent of stores sold chewing tobacco compared to the state average of 56 percent.
– More than 50 percent of stores surveyed sold sugary drinks at the checkout counter.