Object Lesson: Mary Aaron Museum houses artifacts from family
The Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville houses a wide assortment of artifacts from the family the historic house is named after, including a painted portrait of Charles Francis Aaron, the only child of Mary Aaron and Francis William Howard Aaron.
The framed portrait, in good condition although more than 100 years old, hangs on the wall in one of the upstairs bedrooms.
Chris Pedigo, Mary Aaron Museum board member, said the portrait was hand-painted by Mary Aaron around 1880-82, when the boy would have been about five to seven years old.
“It was probably painted somewhere in this very house,” said Pedigo.
According to Pedigo, few know that painting was a beloved hobby of Mary Aaron.
“This portrait is a magical look into the lives of this family,” said Pedigo. “It really catches their spirit.”
Charles Francis Aaron grew up in the house that is now known as the Mary Aaron Museum. When his mother died in the 1930s, he inherited the house and moved back into it with his wife Bertha Cornforth Aaron.
Charles Francis Aaron was a well-known real estate and insurance entrepreneur in Marysville and died in 1953. Upon his death, he bequeathed the house to the city, to be turned into a museum named in memory of his mother.
The Mary Aaron Museum remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic at this time. Once conditions allow them to reopen, the museum will be open to the public on the first weekend of each month from 1-4 p.m., excluding holidays.
Admission and guided tours of the museum are free, but donations are appreciated.
The museum is located at 704 D St., Marysville.
For more information, call 743-1004.
Find the gingerbread man at local shops
In an effort to encourage people to shop at local businesses during the holiday season, the Marysville Info-Center is sending people on a gingerbread man hunt.
Judy Mann, director of the Info-Center, said participants are encouraged to go to shops on D Street and Fourth Street in Marysville, purchase an item and ask about the gingerbread man every Saturday through Christmas.
They then would take the gingerbread man back to the Info-Center for a little treat, Mann said.
“Join the various businesses as we celebrate the holidays the ‘COVID-19 way,’” it was stated in a press release. “Wear your masks and keep the distance and support them by shopping local.”
Each Saturday, a few vendors will be on hand with arts, crafts, jewelry and more.
According to the press release, hot chocolate and goodies will also be available at the Info-Center.
Mann said the hunt runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each Saturday through Christmas but businesses’ hours vary.
The Info-Center is located at 317 Fourth St., Marysville.
For more information, call 740-2418.
