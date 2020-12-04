Monday is National Pearl Harbor Day
Monday, Dec. 7, is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. U.S. Flags should displayed at half staff.
It’s a day to remember the 2,403 service members and civilians killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. More than a thousand others were injured, two battleships (the Arizona and the Utah) were sunk, and 188 aircraft were destroyed.
For more information on the attack, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii, observances and more, visit the National Park Service’s website: nps.gov/valr/index.htm.
What do you think? Who was someone who did you a big favor?
This past week, we decided to ask participants to recount good deeds others had done. “A parent? A sibling? A neighbor? A teacher? A preacher? A commander or a co-worker? Who do you recall as someone who did you an important favor in life?”
We received some touching stories. Here’s one of them:
– Angela Oliver: 12/30/99. While driving to work I was in a rollover accident in Colusa County. My car went off the levee and I managed to call 911 but I was so scared and I didn’t know how to explain my location. A very kind man happened to be driving by in his truck and he quickly stopped and ran down the levee. He took my phone and instructed the dispatcher of the location, he helped keep me calm and conscious, he offered me water and he stayed with me until help arrived. I never thought to ask for his name and I don’t even know if I ever even thanked him but he disappeared almost as quickly as he arrived. 20+ years later I still have so much gratitude for his random act of genuine kindness.
Marysville memories: Pt 2: The Flood of 1955 – Marysville’s finest hour
I had evacuated our family to Brownsville, after having looked at the water rising under the Fifth Street Bridge earlier in the day. I had become worried.
At first I had been determined to stay with our home in Marysville, but Phil Divver, our knowledgeable city engineer, had informed me there would be 19 feet of water in our yard had the levees failed. “Unless you want to stand on your chimney in three feet of water you’d better vamoose,” he’d told me. He made my mind up for me, right then and there. …
