Toy run makes its way through Yuba-Sutter
Ann Baker said enthusiasts from as far away as Napa County came to support the 31st annual Yuba-Sutter Toy Run Saturday, where donations were accepted in exchange for a holiday meal.
Baker said anyone who made a donation got a free meal.
“Everyone goes away full,” Baker said. “It was a great turnout.”
Some of the donations will be handed out in Challenge at a breakfast with Santa, Baker said.
“It all goes back into the community,” she said.
Baker, the toy run’s financial officer, said the group also partners with Harmony Health, where currently there’s a list of about 200 kids who will each receive something for Christmas.
The toy run began at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, where a caravan of motorcycles hit the road through Plumas Lake, then back over the bridge into Marysville, and then escorted by Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs to the American Legion hall Post 807 in Linda.
“We have thousands of bikes, they’re the ones who wholeheartedly support us,” Baker said.
An exact total of toy donations will be announced later.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Lighting up Plumas Lake during Christmas
In the midst of a pandemic with many people struggling, a pair of Plumas Lake families joined forces to help.
Their plan was to transform a holiday tradition into a way to help families in need.
Peter and Vanessa Minion transformed their house at 2019 Roy Ranch Way in Plumas Lake into a Christmas light spectacle, while Nathan and Andrea Jennings did the same at 1385 Jacoby Creek Court, all in hopes of attracting attention and receiving donations to help local nonprofits like SoYouCan and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank.
“We’re going to make sure you have food on the table, and Christmas presents under the tree,” said Minion, a resident of Plumas Lake the past five years.
It all began less than a year ago, when the two families decided it was time to give back. They started building in January and then matched light shows to holidays. It’s Christmas season now, so it’s all about Santa, Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman and even a few references to COVID-19 thrown in.
Minion’s show runs each day beginning at 6:30 p.m., while Jennings’ house lights up Plumas Lake at 5 p.m.
People can watch either from their cars or outside with the proper personal protective equipment.
Donations are accepted anytime, Jennings said.
“That is what it’s all about,” said Jennings, who moved here four years ago. “The stuff we take for granted every day these families are going without.”
Jennings said he recently moved over 500 pounds of canned goods and nonperishables to the local food bank to help needy families.
Almost anything is accepted each night.
“Come see the light shows then, after you see (it), make a donation and we’ll make sure it gets to the local community,” Minion said.
In addition, beginning Friday, Dec. 18, there will be a two-night Christmas Parade that Minion and Jennings are running. The second night, Saturday, Dec. 19, Minion brings out his red truck to try and collect whatever he can for local families.
“It’s time to give back while enjoying what we still have in our community,” Minion said. “Let’s enjoy the holidays.”
Both light shows run through Christmas and there is no charge to watch.
View the light shows and meet the owners online at www.facebook.com/appealdemocrat.
– Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com