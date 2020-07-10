Downtown Business Association gets green light for Plumas Street Summer Marketplace
Additional restrictions are expected to go into place for some Yuba-Sutter businesses next week as local COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
But the Yuba City Downtown Business Association came up with a creative plan to close down Plumas Street on three upcoming Saturdays to allow downtown businesses to expand their operations outdoors and onto the street to re-engage with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council, during a meeting this past week, gave the association the green light to proceed with the Plumas Street Summer Marketplace.
“Our hope is to remind people to shop local and to not forget about us downtown businesses by promoting a safer way to get together,” said Sandee Drown, owner of the Happy Viking and president of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association. “The state is encouraging more of that outdoor environment, so we are just trying to support our businesses. From the Downtown Business Association’s perspective, we are leveraging any opportunity we can to showcase our businesses and get local support during this transition.”
The event will see Plumas Street closed from Church Street to Bridge Street to allow businesses along the stretch to expand their store fronts onto the sidewalk and into the street. Drown said guidelines will be in place encouraging attendees to wear facial coverings, and there will be sanitation stations throughout the area. Single-use masks will also be available to marketplace customers that don’t have their own.
There are currently 79 businesses located downtown. In order to close the street down, the association had to receive approval from the city. City Council members approved the event during their most recent meeting and agreed to sponsor the event with funds that were originally dedicated to the canceled Summer Stroll, as well as an in-kind donation to cover the costs associated with closing down the street for several hours.
“The Downtown Business Association brought the idea to us and we supported it for a few different reasons,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris. “One reason is because it’s something different and will give our residents something to do safely during COVID-19. It will also, hopefully, get people out to support our local businesses, though there will be the caveat that everyone will still be asked to practice proper precautions.”
During the recent council meeting, city officials also floated the idea of closing down Plumas Street year-round to create a promenade area from the Sutter Theater to Bridge Street. Harris said it’s just an idea at this point and that various stakeholders and public safety officials would need to be consulted first to see if it was even feasible.
“The intent is to get businesses going and kick started again in the wake or midst of COVID,” Harris said. “We communicated this idea with the DBA that it is something we’d entertain if they come back with a plan that is viable.”
Drown said the DBA plans to discuss the potential and legality of a promenade project.
In the meantime, the association plans to hold three Plumas Street Summer Marketplace events – July 18, Aug. 8 and an undecided date in September. The Saturday events will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drown said those interested in attending the Plumas Street Summer Marketplace can find updates closer to the event on the association’s Facebook page (@YCDowntown).
“As a downtown district, we just appreciate our local community supporting us in this challenging time,” Drown said.
