New education program coordinator joins Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture
Shawntay Arroyo joined Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture as program coordinator for the organization’s arts in education programs that reach kindergarten through college level students.
“My goal as arts in education coordinator is to continue the work of creating accessibility to the arts for all students in the Yuba-Sutter area,” said Arroyo. “I aim to pay special attention to marginalized students of different backgrounds and experiences to ensure all voices are given a platform.”
According to a release from Yuba Sutter Arts, Arroyo is a recent graduate of California State University, Sacramento, with a bachelor of arts degree in English literature.
“Her special interests include editing and writing and she is also an experienced social media coordinator,” according to the release.
Arroyo has been a travel ambassador with Reach the World, demonstrating how study abroad is an accessible and attainable goal, in addition to running a nature journaling seminar for the Yuba Water Agency.
Arroyo has been involved in many Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture projects since starting as a volunteer, including acting as guest editor for the Spring edition of Ragged Clause, a Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture publication featuring poetry, prose and visual arts created by local artists.
“At Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture, we are making great strides to ensure all students have equal opportunity to participate in the arts,” said Arroyo. “Our programs, from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards to Poetry Out Loud, have proven effective in promoting student engagement in other areas of academics. I look forward to serving the Youth of our community and to helping them empower themselves.”
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?
How do you keep it all from getting you down?
What with the politics of the present, the pandemic, social strife, controversies over masks and schools opening, and the worrisome economy … how do people live with the stress?
We’re asking our Facebook friends, “What’s eating you? And what are you doing about it? Can you share any tips with the rest of us about how to deal with the world right now? How do you maintain calm? How do you stay sane?”
Here are a couple of the responses received as of Monday afternoon (there’s still time to comment on this post located on the Appeal-Democrat Facebook page):
Scott Northrup: What bothers me the most is the people who are making these issues political. A virus is not “liberal” or “conservative” and neither is racial inequality. I have many conservative family and friends that are all over the “color” spectrum, that are just as enraged with police brutality and racial violence as my family and friends that are liberals. We are “one Nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE, with freedom and justice for ALL.” Let’s start acting like it.
Kimberly Contreras: I will eat in outdoor restaurants, order take-out as much as possible, order on-line as much as possible to help companies keep going, fill my growler at the local brewery, buy wine and spirits from wineries and distilleries. Etc... It’s just what we have to do right now. Take a deep breath. It’s not going to be easy. So let’s wear our masks, social distance, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and PRAY!