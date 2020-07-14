Scammers exploiting contact tracing program
Scammers are exploiting people’s fear of COVID-19 by posing as contact tracers and asking for money, according to a news release from California’s Office of Emergency Services.
Contact tracers from local health departments call those who have been exposed to COVID-19, including anyone who has tested positive for the virus and anyone who may have been exposed. They keep personally identifiable information confidential.
Here are some things to look out for, according to Cal OES.
– Real contact tracers do not ask for money. Only scammers will ask for some form of payment.
– Contact tracing doesn’t require a bank account or credit card number. Do not share account information to anyone asking for it.
– Contact tracers will not ask for a Social Security number. Do not give any part of a Social Security number if someone contacts you asking for it.
– Anyone asking about a person’s immigration status is likely a scammer. Real contact tracers do not ask for that information.
– Do not click on links in texts or emails because they can download malware onto a device.
“Contact your local health department to verify that the call or messages are valid, think before clicking on any links, and be aware of suspicious attachments,” the release read.
To contact the bi-county call center, call 749-7700.
What Do You Thnk?
How do you avoid going completely bonkers?
With present-day politics, the pandemic, social strife, mask controversies and a worrisome economy, how do you handle all the stress?
We’ve been asking our Facebook friends, “What’s eating you? What are you doing about it? Can you share any tips about how to deal with the world?”
Here are a couple of responses:
– Toni Bryant First off I look at the covid19 numbers as PEOPLE. They are not just charts, percentages, and test results. … On the mask issue. I recently started wearing a face shield. They’re awesome! You can breathe, no sweaty face and glasses don’t fog. … We just have to remember this won’t last forever. Do what we can and adapt to whatever changes take place. It’s temporary. Stay safe, care about others.
– Trixie LA Sharp I’m not stressed. I understand, don’t like it but understand. Get creative. Online shopping, camping, kayaking. Away from people.
Christine Laing Just keep putting one foot in front of the other and move forward, one day at a time.