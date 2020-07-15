Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds finding ways to help
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds has been finding ways to help local businesses during the latest closures due to the coronavirus.
Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered restaurants across the state to cease indoor dining operations and only offer takeout and outdoor dining.
Dave Dillabo, CEO of the fairgrounds, said they had 55 picnic tables available and about eight local restaurants, pubs and diners have been able to borrow them for outdoor dining at no cost.
“It’s a resource that we had available at the fairgrounds,” Dillabo said. “We’re not utilizing them because our fair has been canceled and the community has supported the fair for over 160 years by buying tickets to the fair, renting the fairgrounds for events and this just gave us an opportunity to give back to the community that’s given us so much.”
Dillabo said the fairgrounds was also able to loan two tents to the Dancing Tomato Caffe in Yuba City.
Kevin Katz, one of the owners of the restaurant, said since the latest shutdown they’ve just been offering takeout for lunch and dinner, but once the outdoor area is set up they plan to also serve breakfast again. He said they hope to have the outdoor seating ready by Saturday.
“They have been fantastic,” Katz said about the fairgrounds loaning them the tables and tents. “… It looks like it’s going to be a nice little space.”
He said the shutdowns have been difficult on the restaurant but the community has been supportive.
“The community has been fantastic, just helping out in a lot of ways,” Katz said.
Dillabo said after the fairgrounds announced that they would loan their picnic tables to local restaurants, others have reached out to offer services and help out – such as trucking services to deliver the picnic tables.
He said while all of the picnic tables have been spoken for, they do have a waitlist as well as some banquet tables and chairs available.
“I think this is a really strong community and I think that if there’s ever a time that the community needs to come together and support one another, this is it,” Dillabo said.
For more information, call the fairgrounds at 674-1280.
–Ruby Larson, rlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
