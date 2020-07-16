Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture names new people to Artist in Residence program
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture named three new innovators to their Artist in Residence program.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, the new class includes poet Diane Funston, musician Tom Galvin and visual artist Tina Linville.
The public will be able to meet the trio virtually when they are introduced at a Meet the Artists Reception live on Facebook in September.
“Each artist will talk about their personal journey and their inspiration and share some samples of their work,” read the release. “Look for them in the coming year as they present original poetry, perform virtual and live concerts and conduct a visual arts mentorship program.”
Now in its third year, the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Artist in Residence program is designed to encourage artist-to-artist communication and collaboration by curating shows, events and ongoing programs in the Yuba-Sutter area as well as providing stipends to local artists to help support their work, read the release.
Funston, a Marysville resident, is a New York state transplant who started writing poetry in middle school.
According to the release, Funston has been published in various journals and anthologies and is currently organizing a collection of her poems for publication.
When not writing, Funston enjoys hiking with her husband and two dogs, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her three adult sons.
“She is also a mosaic artist and has some of her work available for sale at various Marysville venues,” read the release.
Galvin, who leads Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s monthly songwriter workshops and open mic poetry events, started his musical career as a touring rock-and-roll musician.
“For 20 years, he roamed the country playing with different bands from Nashville to Los Angeles and even sold a few of his original songs to publishing houses along the way,” read the release.
These days, Galvin performs in many local concerts as a duo with his wife Gay, a jazz pianist and vocalist, including the popular “Applause,” concert series that helps raise money for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Sutter Theater on Plumas Street in Yuba City.
Linville teaches in the art department at William Jessup University and facilitates the day-to-day operations of the artist-run creative space Painting and Sculpture Outpost in Marysville.
Linville also heads Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new artist mentorship program based at Kalakara Studios in Yuba City.
“Tina’s work combines the tendencies of collecting and arranging with textile construction processes to transform everyday objects and materials,” read the release. “What is ordinary becomes mysterious and out of undervalued parts comes an indelible whole.”
According to the release, Linville’s sculptures, installations and collaborative projects have been featured in exhibitions with Jason Vass Gallery, Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation and Craft in America, the Torrance Art Museum, the 18th Street Art Center and Mains D’Oeuvres in Paris, France.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
What Do You Think?
Informal online survey asks about virus issues
We’d like to try to get a general idea about how Sutter-Yuba-Colusa county residents feel about a few issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. So we’ve opened an informal online survey – find a link on our Appeal-Democrat Facebook page or on our website, appealdemocrat.com.
The whole thing should take just a few minutes.
With just a few dozen participants:
– 40 percent say they’re “very concerned” about the pandemic; 35 percent said “moderately concerned.”
– 11 percent said they’ve been tested; 16 percent said they’re scared of getting tested.
– 56 percent said they wear a mask when they’re around other people; 8 percent don’t because it seems silly.
– Responses are divided almost exactly by thirds: schools should stay closed; schools should open in-class instruction; schools should do a hybrid of in-class and online.
This survey will be open through the coming week.