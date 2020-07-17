What Do You Think? Online survey asks about virus effects
How do you feel about wearing a mask? About getting tested? Are you able to pay your rent?
We’ve opened a simple online survey to try to get a general idea about how Sutter-Yuba-Colusa county residents feel about a few issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. The whole thing should take just a few minutes.
With just short of 100 respondents as of Friday afternoon:
– 79 percent said they were either moderately or very concerned about the pandemic. Six respondents said they weren’t at all concerned.
– 9 percent said they’ve been tested; another 13 percent said they want to be tested.
– More than 80 percent said they wear masks all the time or when they’re around other people. Five percent said masks are silly.
– 9 percent said they’re having trouble making rent/mortgage payments.
– 42 percent said schools should stay closed; 22 percent said they should open; the rest said there should be a hybrid model.
To get your two cents in, find links on the Appeal Facebook page or click into “News Briefs” (outside the paywall) and find the survey link on our site at appealdemocrat.com.
Newspaper will offer fewer comic strips
Appeal readers who are cartoon enthusiasts will see a difference in features pages.
Regrettably, the Appeal must cut expenses and has had to cancel a number of the comic strips offered in the newspaper.
From here on, there will be about half the number of cartoon features as there were before. We hope that readers still find at least one or two of their favorites among those surviving the cuts and will forgive us for dropping others from the lineup.
Features, including comics, puzzles and advice columns, annually cost the Appeal 10s of thousands of dollars in syndication fees. With a shrinking revenue stream, exacerbated by the pandemic, we’re forced to take any measure we can to cut back.