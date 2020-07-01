Area fireworks show to go on despite COVID
For the second year in a row the skies over the Yuba-Sutter area will light up with fireworks on the Fourth of July, despite continued restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s definitely still a go,” said Marc Boomgaarden, Yuba City council member and show organizer, said Wednesday.
Scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be launched from the soccer fields at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville, between the Fifth and Tenth Street bridges. Due to state-wide social distancing requirements, the popular viewing spots for the show - Beckwourth Riverfront Park and Feather River Parkway in Yuba City – will both be closed to the public to prevent mass gatherings.
Brad Hudson, Marysville council member and show organizer, said despite the closure of these locations, the fireworks show will still be visible from both sides of the river and his hope is that most people can watch from their front yards.
“We are asking people to be respectful individuals, and keep the social distancing requirements in mind while enjoying the show.” said Hudson.
Boomgaarden said this year’s fireworks display has been designed to get the fireworks up as high as possible so residents will be able to see them from afar.
Organizers of the show said this year’s display will be accompanied by music provided by KUBA Radio.
Through a collaborative effort between Wide-Awake Geek, Third Valve Creative and Succeed.net, the show will also be livestreamed.
The livestream is sponsored by Adventist Health Rideout and can be accessed by visiting the city of Marysville’s YouTube channel.
Colusa Casino Resort announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will be postponing its Fourth of July celebration that was scheduled for Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
D Street sidewalk sale this Saturday
A sidewalk sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on D Street in Marysville this Saturday that will include most businesses on the downtown street.
Marysville Community Development Director Jonathan Wright said merchandise will be on the sidewalk to allow more room for social distancing and limit the need for customers to handle items for sale.
“It’s very much COVID responsible,” Wright said.
He said the city is not coordinating the sale but is supporting it by putting up signs that encourage social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings. The hope is that with people not traveling for the holiday because of the pandemic, residents will spend their money locally to support downtown business.
There will be a food truck and face painting available along with the sale, Wright said.
A group of community leaders had been discussing planning a farmers market in Marysville, but have decided to delay the planning of such an event for later this year. The group had been looking into the logistical challenges of putting on a farmers market, which included speaking with Sutter County Museum Director Jessica Hougen.
The museum hosts a certified farmers market every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Wright said planning will restart this winter with the goal to have a farmers market started in Marysville by April 2021. Discussions had been ongoing about the kind of farmers market, who would be involved, the location, and who would coordinate the event.
“There were a lot of ideas batted around,” Wright said.
In the meantime the group will be working to plan other events that will encourage downtown activity.
The hope is to have a downtown activity planned for August, something around Labor Day and a “Scarysville” event around Halloween.
Wright said the details of these potential events will depend on the situation and how the pandemic unfolds in the next few months.
–David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com