Y-S unemployment improves in June
The unemployment rate for June in the Yuba-Sutter area improved due in large part to the addition of available jobs in the non-farming sector.
The Yuba-Sutter area’s unemployment rate was 14.8 percent in June, down from 15.8 percent the month prior. California’s rate was 15.1 percent while the national average was 11.2 percent for June.
Yuba County had an unemployment rate of 14.4 percent, ranking it 42 out of 58 counties.
Sutter County had a rate of 15 percent, ranking it 48th in the state.
There were an additional 900 available jobs last month when compared to May. Industries that saw jobs added included leisure and hospitality (900 jobs), educational and health services (400), professional and business services (100) and farming (100).
Industries that saw a reduction in available jobs included mining, logging and construction (300 jobs) and government (300).
Compared to June 2019, which saw a 6.6 percent unemployment rate, the area had 7,500 fewer available jobs across all industries last month.
Colusa County had an unemployment rate of 18.3 percent in June, ranking it 54 (of 58) in the state.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
What do you think about issues surrounding COVID-19?
With more than 100 responses, most of those participating in the Appeal’s informal, online survey say schools should hold off on in-class instruction.
We’re curious about how readers in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa counties feel about some of the issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how a few of the items stacked up as of Monday.
– 52 percent say they are “very concerned” about the pandemic; 8 percent say they are not at all concerned.
– 11 percent say they have been tested for the virus; 20 percent say they want to be tested but don’t know what to do; 10 percent say they are scared of being tested; 31 percent say it’s a waste of time (most of those are saying they don’t show symptoms, so testing isn’t necessary).
– 8 percent say they are having trouble paying rent/mortgages because of the effects of the pandemic.
– 42 percent say schools should stay closed; 22 percent say they should open; 33 percent say districts should utilize a hybrid system of in-class and distance learning.
The simple survey takes just a couple minutes to take. To participate, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicIssues.